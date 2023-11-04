The Ballarat Rock 'N' Roll Festival is back for the second year in 2023 this time with an extended program.
Kirsty Robinson, Malcolm Wood, Sharon Murrihy are the three organisers behind the festival.
This year the event will be held over the weekend, on November 11 and 12 at Federation University's Mount Helen campus.
Ms Robinson said they were looking forward to welcoming interstate visitors, including from South Australia and NSW.
"We're pretty excited to be able to hold more bands and welcome more visitors from around the country," she said.
Ms Robinson said anyone interested in the 50s and 60s area would find enjoyment at the festival.
The festival launched last year and she said they were pleasantly surprised how quickly word was able to spread.
Ms Robinson said they were looking to fill a space in the market without a similar festival in Ballarat.
There will be dress up competition on Saturday, partnered and solo line dance lessons and a car display on Sunday.
Entrance to Ballarat Rock 'N' Roll is ten dollars a day, with children attendance free.
The Saturday night event is an additional ticket.
Pandemic restrictions brought the end of the Rockabilly Festival in Ballarat.
