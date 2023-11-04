The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Youth

Western Victoria series skate event in Sebastopol

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 4 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE are still plenty of nerves among a bunch of Sebastopol juniors who skate this park often twice a day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.