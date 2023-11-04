THERE are still plenty of nerves among a bunch of Sebastopol juniors who skate this park often twice a day.
Competition, they say, brings out big tricks.
For the first time, MR Power Park hosted a skate competition drawing competitions from across the region for the YMCA Action Sports Skate Park Leagues event, which is part of the Western Victoria series.
The showdown, a partnership between City of Ballarat and The Y Ballarat, follows a successful summer showing at Len T Fraser Skate Park on Main Road earlier this year.
Eleven-year-old Will Thatcher said all his mates turned out together to have some fun.
While they do skate in the Main Road bowl, Will said their home park in Sebastopol was less slippery in the spine when wet and had more of overall street vibe.
They have been practising a lot for this competition.
"Your mates pump you up," Will said. "Competition is scary at first but it's not the end of the world if you don't get it right. Your mates will pump you up."
It was also their friend Logan's 13th birthday, a fact they liked to cheer during the morning's scooter runs.
This sports skate park event featured multiple-age divisions in scooter, BMX, the popular skateboard competition and, for the league's first time, a roller skating showdown. The addition was made at the request of competitors from the Main Road event in February.
Will encouraged anyone who was thinking about dropping in and having a skate to have a go.
"Just have fun," Will said. "If you have your mates its better."
MR Power Park, off Grant Street, was upgraded in a $740,000 joint project between the state government and City of Ballarat by April 2023.
As well as the new skate park, MR Power Park also features a new seniors' exercise facility, a youth space, 3x3 basketball court, AFL goals and accessible paths.
