The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable will saddle up a handful of chances in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup (3200m) after their sixth hope, United Nations, finished fourth in Saturday's Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington behind Kalapour.
Kalapour, trained at Newcastle by Kris Lees, was expertly ridden by Damien Oliver, competing in his final Derby Day to clinch the 24th and final spot in the Tuesday's race.
It means Maher and Eustace will have five runners in the Melbourne Cup, including last year's winner and this year's Turnbull Stakes winner Gold Trip.
The Cup field was finalised on Saturday after Valiant King was withdrawn from the Melbourne Cup on veterinary advice.
The withdrawal means that the Maher and Eustace-trained Interpretation, who claimed the Bendigo Cup on Wednesday, moved up in the order of entry to make the final cut of 24, with Kalapour clinching the final spot on Saturday at the expense of Ladies Man who drops out.
Others from the stable to make the final cut included Future History, which earned his place after claiming the group 3 Bart Cummings (2520m) at Flemington on October 7, Mornington Cup (2400m) winner Right You Are and the returning Ashrun who got into the cup after holding on for a desperate second placing in the group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m) on October 25.
Ashrun looms as the Cinderalla story of the Melbourne Cup, with the now eight-year-old all but set to be retired after suffering a serious injury in the 2020 Melbourne Cup.
That spring, the gelding had won the Lexus Stakes on Derby Day and finished a close 10th in the Melbourne Cup. The rehabiliation program took 12 months, but the horse had four attempts to return at trials but never looked like his old self.
A move to the Maher and Eustace stable from the Andreas Wohler was opted for and after 1048 days, the now eight-year-old returned to the track. Two unplaced, but close runs followed before his performance in the Geelong Cup.
Part owner Jamie Lovett told racing.com that patience had been a virtue for his warrior horse.
"It's going on three years so the owners have been ultra patient, as you can imagine," he said. "Because he's such a high-quality horse, we wanted to persevere with him but at every fork in the road, he's had an issue.
"Every time we thought we were close, something else popped up. Probably about six months ago something else developed further to the tendon - I think it was an issue with his feet - and we definitely thought about calling it."
