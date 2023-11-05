The Courier
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace to have five runners Melbourne Cup.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 5 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 3:30pm
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable will saddle up a handful of chances in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup (3200m) after their sixth hope, United Nations, finished fourth in Saturday's Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington behind Kalapour.

