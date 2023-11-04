Prabodh Malhotra says his efforts are a "small" contribution he can make to help others.
This effort is shaping up to be more than 1300 kilometres with the 72-year-old retiree walking from the MCG to the SCG by the opening day of the Pink Test on Jaunary 3.
And his route in the past week has detoured via Sorrento, the ferry to Queenscliff, into Geelong and reaching Lethbridge, Meredith and Elaine on the way to Ballarat.
Prabodh walked from between the two stadium last year in a more straightforward path but he has been determined to reach more people in his mission - to raise awareness and fundraise for the McGrath Foundation's breast care nurses.
"I can't explain the feeling when I arrive at the SCG," Prabodh told The Courier after arriving in Ballarat mid-afternoon on November 4.
"I migrated to Australia in 1980 and this country has given me a beautiful life," Prabodh said. "This is a small contribution I can make before I leave this world."
Prabodh was born and raised in India. As a young man, he lived in Germany and Austria but, an economist by trade, he has since worked for a number of universities in Australia and, for many years, with the Victorian Railways.
His Ballarat stop was to a party in the Victorian Railways Institute community hall, with Ballarat McGrath breast care nurse Joylene Fletcher one of the first to greet him.
"These guys are unbelievable," Prabodh said. "I left the railways, but the railways never left me. It's like family."
Prabodh was greeted at the MCG by Australian fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath and then-New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet, the latter whom pledged $50,000 from the Premiers Fund to the McGrath Foundation earlier this year.
He hoped to meet both men at the SCG again when he arrived.
Plenty of "long training" and core work, such as Pilates, has gone into Prabodh's preparations to ensure he was in good condition for his trek which will resume on the way to Bendigo, via Castlemaine, early this week.
By Sunday evening, Prabodh will have walked 259 kilometres in one week.
Prabodh said his longer mission this time was to reach as many regional Victorian communities as he could on the walk to the SCG.
The McGrath Foundation aims to reach a goal of 250 nurses by 2025.
McGrath breast care nurses are registered nurses specially trained to manage the care of people with breast cancer throughout the course of their treatment. In Ballarat, they are based within Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
Follow Prabodh Malhotra journey, and donate, at prabodhmalhotra.com.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.