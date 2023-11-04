Cricket pitches have come alive around Ballarat once again and The Courier was there for all of the action in local sport.
This week, our photographer Adam Trafford visited.
* Ballarat Cricket Association - East Ballarat v Buninyong at Buninyong Recreation Park
* Ballarat Cricket Association - Golden Point v Wendouree at Eastern Oval
* Ballarat Cricket Association - Mt. Clear v Naps-Sebastopol at Mount Clear Recreation Reserve
*Bowls - Victoria v Webbcona at Victoria Bowling Club
For the latest cricket and bowls news head to thecourier.com.au/sport
