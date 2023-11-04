Golden Point 162 (S Ogilvie 98, L Argall 3-22) v Wendouree 4-41 (C Roscholler 28)
A top-order collapse late in the day from Wendouree has left the door ajar for Golden Point, despite the red Caps dominating the majority of the opening day at Eastern Oval.
Four wickets fell late for Wendouree, which until that point looked to be cruising after it rolled through the Pointees for just 162.
Simon Ogilvie, who earlier held the Golden Point innings together with 96 snared two crucial wickets, Cole Roscholler for 28 and Lucas Argall for 1 as Wendouree slumped to 4-41 from 22 overs faved.
Earlier, it was Ogilvie who saved the blushes of his Golden Point teammates after Wendouree ripped through the unbeaten ladder leaders in spectacular fashion.
Other than Ogilvie's sublime 96, the rest of the Golden Point batters failed as the team crashed to be all out for just 162.
It was Ash McCafferty that got things started for the Red Caps. his first over dismissal of Josh Pegg for a duck had the Wendouree side up and about.
Ogilvie remained steadfast, building some partnership with firstly Josh White, then Manjula De Zoysa, but each time Golden Point looked to be getting ahead in the game, a wicket would fall. White made just 14 of the 81-run partnership between the pair, and De Zoysa made 15, but from there the wickets tumbled.
When speedster Tom Batters ripped one through Ogilvie with the score at 141, Golden Point was in trouble with the tail failing to wag, all out in just the 55th over.
But Golden Point's late fightback leaves the match delicately poised heading into next weekend.
Wendouree skipper Heath Pyke said the day went mostly to plan until the late fall of wickets.
"Obviously losing a few wickets put it back on even keel really," he said. "But considering they were 1-80, for us to roll through them for 160 we couldn't be happier with that."
Pyke said the nature of the two-day game often meant you were on "a hiding to nothing" late in the day.
"That's the unfortunate part of having to bat in the evening session, would have been nice to be none or one or two down, that the variables of the game," he said.
"If you try and whack your way out of and go out, you look like a goose. But we need another 120 or so and we do bat a long way down, so we're still pretty content with the day."
Brown Hill 187 (R Knowles 33, J Knowles 33, N Cochrane 32, A Wakefield 3-45, J Powell 3-48) v Bacchus Marsh
Brown Hill and Bacchus Marsh are evenly poised after the first day's play of their clash at Western Oval, with the Bacchus Marsh's slow bowlers stealing the show.
Off-spinner Jack Powell and leg spinner Armi Wakefield combined for six wickets, putting Bacchus Marsh into a solid position, should it bat well next week.
It took the full 80 overs for Bacchus Marsh to dismiss the plucky Brown Hill, who amassed 187. Both opener Ryan Knowles and number four Jason Knowles made 33 while tailender Nick Cochrane was solid in getting to 32.
Bacchus Marsh coach Paul Baker heaped praise on his slow bowlers, with Powell coming in for special praise for holding up an end with 28 overs. "Jack bowled into a lovely wind all day and varied his pace, he bowled beautiful," Baker said.
Coming off a series of games on hard wickets, Baker said he was happy to get away on the first of the two-day match.
"I would have been happy to close it out a bit quicker, a few of the boys are certainly feeling a hard day. The ground was beautiful, but was a little hard under foot," he said.
"But if you had have said we'd bowl them out for under 200 in a two-day match, you'd take that any day. It was a very pleasing bowling and fielding effort."
Ballarat-Redan 164 (R Sandhu 52, J Hayes 42, L Cornford 3-35 H Wickramasinghe 3-40) v Darley
A reasonable batting display from Darley next weekend should be enough to see it home against Ballarat-Redan after the Two Swords struggled against a consistent attack.
Ballarat-Redan never really got into full swing on one of the most difficult road trips, bundled out for 164 late on day one of their clash.
Opener Ravi Sandhu continued his strong start to his new club with a classy half-century, while had some support from Jayden Hayes, who made 42, the pair never really got a chance to open their shoulders as the Lions turned the screws.
Leading the Darley charge was Hasitha Wickramasinghe and Liam Cornford who each claimed three wickets, the pair both bowling more than 20 overs as they controlled the tempo of the contest.
Cornford would finish the day with 3-35 from his 23 overs, while Wickramasinghe ended the day with figures of 3-40 off 22.
For Ballarat-Redan, a middle-order collapse would ultimately leave them a little short. From 1-81, it slumped to 5-93. And while the Two Swords slowly picked themselves up, they never really looked likely to threaten a big total.
Ballarat-Redan will need early wickets next weekend if it is to be a chance of scraping a win here, but Darley's top order is starting to look menacing again and would be keen to fire on their home deck when they bat in what is likely to be warm conditions.
Mount Clear 210 (T Le Lievre 49, M Ward 38, S Dissanayaka 4-51) v Naps-Sebas 1-12
Mount Clear's tail has wagged to give their side a strong base to build for the second day of the clash with Naps-Sebas.
This match was delicately poised for a lot of the opening day, but some late-order hitting from Mounties tailenders Lachlan Payne and Ashley George set their side up for a score of 210, the only team in the First XI this weekend to reach 200 runs in the first innings.
Earlier, To Le Lievre and Matt Ward continued their consistent seasons to date, Le Lievre making 49 and Ward making 38.
But three wickets in the space of just six runs through the middle order changed the complexion of the contest.
Sajith Dissanayaka was the chief destroyer in the middle order, picking up two wickets in two balls as Mount Clear slumped to 6-116.
Dissanayaka would finish the day with the top bowling figures of 4-51 from his 20 overs. But the late runs would prove crucial as firstly High McGregor (28), then Payne (25) and George (24 not out off 22 balls) got Mount Clear a solid total.
The Mounties also had some joy late with the ball with Ajay Madda picking up Dissanayaka for a fifth-ball duck to leave Naps-Sebas at 1-12 in reply.
Buninyong 146 (B Ryan 48, R Fisher 35, W Hodgins 4-40, H Ganley 3-19) v East Ballarat 1-97 (L Hodgins 62, H Givvens 31no)
East Ballarat looks set to chase an outright win over Buninyong with its batters launching late on Saturday to give them a platform heading into next weekend.
Chasing Buninyong's 146, East raced along late in the day at more than a run a ball, finishing at 1-97 off just 15 overs, just 49 runs away from taking the lead.
Lewis Hodgins opened the batting in one-day form smashing 62 off just 52 balls, however Buninyong did bit back very late when Naditha Tissera picked up his wicket, but the damage already looked done.
Earlier, William Hodgins led the way with the ball, picking up four wickets, including the first three wickets to fall, at one stage finding himself on a hat-trick.
While he missed that, he maintained his line-and-length throughout the day, finishing with 14 overs, 4-40. Harry Ganley was also impressive with 3-19 from his 8.3 overs.
