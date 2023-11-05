Police question Wendouree man over speedway death

A WENDOUREE man is at the centre of a police investigation into a death during a burnout event at the Stawell speedway on Saturday afternoon.
A spectator was hit by a car and killed at the venue, on Burrong Basin Road, on November 4 about 4.20pm.
The spectator, an 18-year-old man from Pimpinio, died at the scene.
ACM, parent company of The Courier, reports the spectator died during the Loo5enats top-30 burnout final. A car had careened into the crowd
The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Wendouree man, was arrested and has been released pending further enquiries.
Police investigations remain ongoing on Sunday morning, November 5, and are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There have been 238 lives lost on Victorian roads this year compared to 206 lives lost at the same time in 2022.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, it has been a tough weekend for Stawell.
Three people died after a firefighting aircraft crashed around 70 kilometres south of Cloncurry in Queensland.
The aircraft belonged to Agair Logistics which is based in Stawell.
The company posted on their Facebook page early on November 5 that the accident occurred with one of the company's aircraft during aerial fire surveillance.
"We are all utterly devastated, and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of our staff," the company spokesperson said.
"Our sincerest gratitude to the first responders and QFES who are providing ongoing assistance to us."
