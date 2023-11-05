The Courier
Wendouree man questioned on Stawell speedway death

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 5 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:19pm
Police question Wendouree man over speedway death

A WENDOUREE man is at the centre of a police investigation into a death during a burnout event at the Stawell speedway on Saturday afternoon.

