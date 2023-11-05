A small Ballarat club is nurturing a growing reputation, after seeing it's members almost triple in the space of a few years.
The Ballarat Bonsai Society has had an influx of people join, with numbers rising from 25 to 66 people.
Society secretary Phil Rabl joined the club two years ago when there was just 25 members, but he said he didn't know what was behind the sudden rise in interest.
"Bonsai must be a little bit cool at the moment out there in the community," he said.
"We don't know why, but we're very happy to have lots of extra members."
"Other horticultural clubs who are tenants here at the Robert Clark Centre in the gardens, I know some of them are struggling for members, and here's us having an embarrassment."
Bonsai is the Japanese and East Asian art of growing miniature trees, and the Ballarat Bonsai Society is celebrating it's 41st year in 2023.
Speaking at the society's annual exhibition, which will host hundreds of visitors between November 5 and November 6, 2023, Mr Rabl said the organisation had developed a diverse membership base.
He said their youngest member was just 10 years old while their oldest was 95, and every decade between the two were represented.
"She's [the club's 95-year-old member] only been doing bonsai for about four years, so it's never too late to take it up," he said.
Since the sudden rise in numbers, Mr Rabl said the groups meetings have become a boisterous affair.
"We regularly get 25 people turn up to a workshop, and that's such a rowdy, friendly, jovial event," he said.
"It's usually very noisy these days, which is just wonderful, all this chatting and laughing and joking going on, it's just fantastic."
For Mr Rabl, bonsai combines artistic and horticultural skills, and for those looking to improve their talents, Mr Rabl said there was a significant knowledge base at the society which could be tapped into.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"I tell you there wouldn't be a species that somebody doesn't know a fair bit about," he said.
"So you get so much knowledge that can be passed on."
For those looking to join the society, an annual membership costs $25, which Mr Rabl considered a bargain.
"That's about a cup of coffee [across] a fortnight, and for that you get access to all of the knowledge that's in the club," he said.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.