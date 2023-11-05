THIS was one unexpected player cricketers from opposing teams had trouble getting out on Saturday.
A kelpie pitch invader (whose identity is yet to be confirmed) evaded players from home team Buninyong and rival East Ballarat for about 10 minutes in Ballarat Cricket Association firsts action at Buninyong.
The pup was notching up plenty of run and, despite players bowling a tennis ball in a bid to send the dog back to the pavilion with its tail between its legs, it was not until a unlikely hero raced up to the crease that sparked a vital chase.
CHECK OUT THE ACTION PHOTOS BELOW
A corgi proved the only one able to calm down the kelpie enough for the invader to be caught out in what has been described as a ruff dismissal.
It as not the only rampant chase served up in day one action at Buninyong.
East Ballarat batters launched a strong chase to set up the platform to stake an outright win against the Bunnies next weekend on day two.
Chasing Buninyong's 146 run tally, East raced along late in the day at more than a run a ball, finishing at 1-97 off 15 overs, just 49 runs away from taking the lead.
This means it is unlikely to see the need for East's tail to be wagging next week.
