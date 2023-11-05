The Courier
Investigations continue into fatal crash in Clunes

November 5 2023 - 4:15pm
Investigations continue into fatal crash in Clunes
Investigations continue into fatal crash in Clunes

Police have confirmed a 47-year-old man from Maryborough has died following a single-vehicle crash in Clunes on Saturday morning.

