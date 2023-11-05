Investigations continue into fatal crash in Clunes

Police have confirmed a 47-year-old man from Maryborough has died following a single-vehicle crash in Clunes on Saturday morning.
Police remain investigating the details that led to a car crashing into a creek near the Clunes-Mount Cameron Road overnight, Friday into Saturday, November 4.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.
