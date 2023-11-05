Authorities are pleading with people to be responsible with fire this Melbourne Cup long-weekend, as Ballarat temperatures are set to stay in the mid to high 20s for the next five days.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a hot Melbourne Cup day with a maximum of 28 degrees, while Thursday, November 9, will be the coolest day with a top of 24.
Owing to the heatwave, the CFA is warning people to be careful around barbecues when they entertain this long-weekend.
CFA Chief officer Jason Heffernan, in a statement, urged people to inspect their gas bottles for leaks before firing up the grill.
He said people should give the hose and regular connections a spray with soapy water, and inspect for bubbles, which will appear if there is a leak.
"If this happens, turn off the gas and correct or replace the connections, taking the time to do this could save your property and family's life," he said.
The CFA also advises people to ensure there is enough distance between flames and walls, fences, and flammable items.
For those looking to tidy their properties over the long weekend, the CFA advises they be aware of conditions and register their burn off with the Fire Permits Victoria website.
Campers have been told to check conditions before lighting outdoor fires.
Golden Plains Shire is also warning owners to prepare their residences for the coming fire season.
Council has made clear high risk properties would be issued fire prevention notices from November 13, with work such as keeping grass below 100 millimeters, to be completed by December 10, 2023.
Fines of $1923 will be issued for a failure to comply with the fire prevention notice.
Golden Plains Shire mayor Brett Cunningham said El Nino conditions meant it was important for people to be informed and aware of fire safety.
"We all have an important responsibility to help reduce the risk of fire to our own properties and the entire community this fire season," he said.
It comes as Australia has experienced a devastating start to the bushfire season, with about 100 blazes across Queensland and New South Wales wreaking havoc for firefighters and residents.
There are also fires threatening homes south of Perth in Western Australia.
Volunteers from Ballarat have been travelling to Queensland to help fight fires, as 22 volunteers from the area arrived in Rockhampton on Sunday, November 5.
Three workers for a Victorian company died when their fire surveillance plane crashed in Queensland on Saturday November 4, 2023.
The plane, which was registered to Stawell company AGAIR, was conducting line scans and travelling from Toowoomba to Mount Isa when it crashed near Cloncurry.
"Three of our valued, and dearly loved staff were the only occupants of the aircraft, and there were no survivors," AGAIR chief executive Rob Boschen told AAP.
"We are utterly devastated, and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of our staff."
- With AAP
