CFA issues warning for people to be careful around fire over cup weekend

By Bryan Hoadley
November 6 2023 - 4:30am
Authorities are pleading with people to be responsible with fire this Melbourne Cup long-weekend, as Ballarat temperatures are set to stay in the mid to high 20s for the next five days.

