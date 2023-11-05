The Courier
Home/News/Health
Our Places

Breast cancer research in Ballarat got a whole lot faster

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PROCESS that typically took Ballarat breast cancer researcher Aparna Jayachandran three weeks has been slashed to 30 minutes, thanks to community support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.