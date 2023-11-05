A PROCESS that typically took Ballarat breast cancer researcher Aparna Jayachandran three weeks has been slashed to 30 minutes, thanks to community support.
And all using the same technology used to measure COVID-19 viral loadings from swab tests.
Dr Jayachandran produced the first paper in the world linking the pregnancy associated plasma protein, known as a PAPPA, to aggressive triple-negative breast cancers. Scrutiny on this protein's influence since then has been laborious.
A small machine, reminiscent of an old Apple Macintosh, has arrived in the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute laboratory with the power to detect how much of a specific section of nucleic acid there is in hundreds of cancer samples in real time.
The PCR machine has been near a window with a view out over the Federation University SMB campus, but Dr Jayachandran said the greatest view was right in front of her on this technology's screen.
Dr Jayachandran said this machine can amplify her work, especially her output, in detecting mutations and allowing more time to explore leads in her research focusing on triple negative breast cancer. Her internationally recognised work aims to improve treatment and patient outcomes.
"What this does in 30 minutes would take me weeks to get an answer," Dr Jayachandran said. "I can relay results to George [FECRI director George Kannourakis] in his clinic and look in real time at links with other collaborators across the world.
"Every researcher here can do the same looking at the genes and molecules they are studying."
The $75,000 machine arrives with support from the Creswick and District community branch of Bendigo Bank.
FECRI is the sole regional-based cancer research centre in Australia and, without government funding, relies entirely on community support and philanthropy to carry out world-class research.
While the machine will be available to all researchers, its focus for now will be on Dr Jayachandran's team work in studying the behaviour of cancer cells in breast cancer progression and immune system responses.
Almost one in five breast cancer diagnoses are triple-negative with a heightened chance to spread and poorest short-term prognosis.
Creswick community bank chairmanager Marcus Walsh said the bank's goals and missions align with FECRI in leading community-driven impacts.
FECRI honourary director George Kannourakis said such community support allowed his team access to cutting edge equipment for cutting edge research - and this was possible to do well in a regional area.
This comes after the institute's inaugural patron's lunch headlined by patron Lady (Primrose) Potter and event ambassador Eddie McGuire with star of the stage Rhonda Burchmore delivering an emotive performance of In my Daughters Eyes in honour of Fiona Elsey at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins.
