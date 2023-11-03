Three Ballarat boys have returned home with silver medals from the Hockey Australia under-13 carnival in Newcastle.
Archer Sutton, Jake Robillard and Hayden Bourne represented Victoria in the tournament.
Each progressed to the state team via the Victorian under-13 academy earlier this year, with which they trained twice weekly in Melbourne for seven weeks.
Once they earned state selection, they continued to travel to Melbourne twice a week for six weeks for training.
There were members of Victoria Venom, which finished second behind Western Australia Lightning after having eight wins and one draw.
Sutton had the honour of being vice-captain and was also named the Victorian player of the carnival.
Bourne was the leading goal scorer with seven.
Venoms results: d Queensland Cutters 4-2; d WA Storm 5-1; d Victoria Volt 5-0; d NSW Lightning 5-2; d SA 3-2; d NT 8-1; d NSW Stars 4-3; drew with Queensland Sabres 2-all; d Tasmania 8-1; lt WA Lightning 4-1; lt ACT 2-1.
