Ballarat trainer Matt Cumani will be hoping his Mortlake Cup Day luck can continue at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.
Cumani landed a treble at Mortlake on Saturday, including import Sous Les Nauges ($9) in the $30,000 Mortlake Cup.
It was the Irish-bred import's second win since arriving in Australia two years ago, the previous being at Morphettville in October last year.
Cumani's other wins came with maiden performers Desert Anthem ($2.45 favourite) and Fairytale Bliss ($21).
Sous Les Nauges and Fairytale Bliss provided jockey Neil Farley with a double.
He now takes Team Captain to Flemington on Tuesday.
The eight-year-old faces the starter in the Macca's Run, 2800m.
Team Captain finished fifth to White Marlin in the same race last season, which also featured Sous Les Nauges.
Team Captain went from there to finish second in the listed Sandown Cup.
He has raced only three times since, with a first-up fourth in the Hamilton Cup being his latest assignment.
Cumani is sitting in the top 10 with 14 wins on the 2023-24 Victorian country trainers' premiership, which is led by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
