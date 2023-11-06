The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Harness racing: Emma Stewart stable star tops $1m

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat mare Ladies In Red is Australian harness racing's newest millionaire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.