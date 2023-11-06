Ballarat mare Ladies In Red is Australian harness racing's newest millionaire.
The champion five-year-old reached the milestone in taking out the group 1 $150,000 Queen Of The Pacific at Melton on Saturday night. She now has $1,003, 620 to her name.
Ladies In Red becomes the second member of the Cardigan stable of premier trainer Emma Stewart to reach $1m in stakes.
Another mare Encipher achieved the feat earlier this season when she took out the $2m Eureka slot race at Menangle.
Ladies In Red is arguably the best horse Stewart and partner Clayton Tonkin have trained.
She has won 24 - seven of them group 1s - of 30 starts and finished second in the other six.
Ladies In Red's latest success comes after the retirement of stablemate and one of her biggest rivals, fellow five-year-old mare Tough Tilly.
The duo had many battles on the track, with Tough Tlly upstaging Ladies In Red in the Vicbred Super Series 2yo fillies final and group 1 APG Gold Bullion Series final for 4yo mares in Queensland.
Tough Tilly goes to stud with a record of 17 wins, 11 seconds and a third in 40 starts for $618,333.
Stewart also secured her first derby of the season on Saturday night.
Celebrity Royal ($1.24) took out the $40,000 Tasmanian Derby in Gobart.
It gave stable driver Allan McDonough a feature double, with him also steering Paradise Valley ($1.30 favourite), which he also trains, to victory in the $40,000 Tasmanian Oaks.
BALLARAT owner-trainer-driver Nathan Cahir saluted with Telemachus in the St Arnaud Pacing Cup on Sunday.
It is the biggest win of the six-year-old's career and his third in row after landing the money at Hamilton and Ballarat. He now has 12 career wins.
OTHER NEWS
