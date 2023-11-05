Five people have died after a car slammed into a beer garden outside Daylesford's Royal Hotel on Sunday, November 5.
Two men, a woman and a six-year-old boy died at the scene, while another woman died later in hospital.
Six people remained in hospital on Sunday night, including the 66-year-old driver of the car, and a three-year-old boy, who is in a serious condition in Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.
Police say the crash occurred about 6pm, when a BMW travelling southwest along Hudson Street, crashed into the beer garden of the hotel, on the corner of Vincent and Albert Streets, Daylesford's prominent intersection.
The scene was described as "horrific", with bystanders rendering medical treatment until emergency crews arrived.
Bodies were quickly covered in white sheets and debris was scattered all over the road. A single shoe could be seen lying nearby, while a light pole was also knocked over.
Roads were blocked off and ambulances took patients by road to the local sporting oval, where four were airlifted.
Ambulance Victoria said others were taken by road to hospitals in Ballarat and Melbourne.
Addressing the media at 11pm on Sunday evening, Victoria Police Superintendent John Fitzpatrick from Road Policing Command said police were yet to identify the victims.
"[The vehicle] has driven through an area where there were were patrons eating dinner and enjoying themselves. As a result, we have people deceased at the scene,'' he said.
''One of those victims behind me is a child and there are other patients in hospitals in Melbourne.
"The driver of the BMW is currently also in hospital and we're waiting to speak to him."
The driver was a 66-year-old man from Mount Macedon, in central Victoria.
Supt Fitzpatrick said it was a really complex scene and police were trying to work through what had occurred and were trying to identify the victims.
"We don't know whether they're locals or tourists. It's obviously a popular tourist destination," he said.
"We'll canvas a whole range of places around that scene to try and get some CCTV footage."
Witnesses describe the horror
A number of locals rushed to the scene, where there were multiple casualties, to render medical treatment before emergency services arrived.
Bystanders reported hearing the vehicle making strange noises and jolting right before it crashed into the beer garden, which is a popular venue for locals and tourists, especially on a long weekend.
Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the scene, along with fire rescue crews and police, while four air ambulances were dispatched to the nearby oval.
Witness Rhonda White, 67, told media that immediately after the crash, people came from everywhere to help the injured.
"All I remember is people just doing CPR ... there were so many people that ran to the rescue," she said.
"It was about 15 minutes before the police arrived and half an hour before the ambulance ... so in that time, it was just bedlam."
"[It was] horrible, horrible and I can't believe what I saw. We were pitching in and helping people; I don't know where they came from."
A Melbourne couple who arrived in the area a couple of minutes after the accident, spoke to ACM reporter Gabrielle Hodson.
The pair had driven past the hotel earlier in the day and described the area as packed with people.
"We arrived probably five minutes after the accident and white sheets were up, so we knew it was very serious," the couple said.
"We're visiting and are just in total shock. We can't believe the whole town has to go through this and what we've seen, it's absolutely horrific.
"We just feel so distraught for the family and friends, it's an absolute tragedy."
Anyone who witness the incident, has a dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
