TONY and Calvin McEvoy are rolling the dice with an ultra-consistent maiden at Flemington on Tuesday.
Elphingstone lines up in the listed $175,000 Desirable Stakes for three-year-old fillies, 1400m, on the back of four consecutive wins.
The Ballarat filly has raced five times and finished second at her past four outings, including three this preparation.
Two of her top two finishes have been on city tracks, including the $1m Thoroughbred Breeders Victoria Shown at Sandown as a two-year-old.
The McEvoys also have last-start Ballarat winner Batranna in the feature.
They also saddle up two runners in the group 3 $200,000 Maribyrnong Plate, 1000m - Dublin Down and first-starter Blue Stratum.
Dublin Down debuted down the Flemington straight and then ran second in a two-year-old maiden at Bendigo.
THE McEvoys and Dan O'Sullivan will each have starters in the group 1 $1m Victoria Oaks, 2500m, at Flemington on Thursday.
The McEvoy camp will have Coca Sun after her fifth in the Wakeful Stakes on Saturday and O'Sullivan has Another You.
A maiden after five starts, Another You was second in Ballarat two starts ago before finishing fifth in the group 3 Ethereal Stakes in which she made up late ground at big odds.
BALLARAT trainer Henry Dwyer has nominated his star mare Asfoora for Saturday's group 1 $3m Champions Sprint, 1200m, at Flemington.
The five-year-old is having an outstanding preparation with a win in the group 3 The Heath, second in the Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley and a win in the group 2 Schillaci at Caulfield for career earnings of $1.2m.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will saddle up Bella Nipotina - a last-start winner in the $3m Giga Kick Stakes in Sydney.
THE Ballan community has its annual day at the races at Geelong on Saturday.
The Ballan Jockey Club has programmed eight races for its only race meeting of the season, headlined by the $40,000 Ballan Cup, 1500m.
The cup has attracted 48 nominations with the Phillips Stokes-trained Tobaysure the highest rated.
Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock are hoping for a hometown win with the five-year-old, which is a last-start winner of the VOBIS Gold Star, 1500m, at Moonee Valley.
ATB also has Hasseltoff and last-start Avoca Cup winner Crackerjack among entries.
Forbidden City from the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman stable is another likely to be high in the weights.
Symon Wilde has also nominated unbeaten Cape Doctor, winner of his two starts at Warrnambool.
ARARAT Turf Club is also preparing its cup meeting.
The $80,000 Ararat Gold Cup, 2200m, and $80,000 Ararat Bowl, 1300m, will be run on Sunday.
The cup has 37 entries.
Pounding, which is also nominated for the $2m Five Diamonds in Sydney, is set to be given the top weight.
He was third in the Australian Cup in March and this preparation has contested four group races, with a fourth in the Feehan Stakes at Moonee Valley his best outcome.
He is coming off the Toorak Handicap at Caulfield.
The Moody-Coleman stable also has the Wylie Dalzie Roy Higgins Racing syndicate-owned Hennessy Lad, Insulation and Red Sun Sensation in the entries for the Gold Cup.
