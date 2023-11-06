Ballarat-based jockey John Allen has had a big 48 hours since Derby Day preparing for another Melbourne Cup ride.
The 19-time Group 1 winner is shedding the final kilograms to make the 53kg weight required to ride the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Right You Are in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup (3200m).
Allen will remarkably become the 10th jockey to ride Right You Are, the seven-year-old son of two-time Cox Plate winner So You Think.
While the horse's father was best known as a weight-for-age superstar, he did also finish third in the 2010 Melbourne Cup while his mother Leica Ding, won the Geelong Cup in 2009, showing the gelding is bred to stay the distance.
Allen said losing the final couple of kilograms was "part of the job" and something any jockey would do to get a Melbourne Cup ride.
"It's not eating much, doing lots of exercise than you need to do to shed the last couple of kilos," he said. "I definitely eat, I just keep it healthy, I'm pretty used to it now.
Right You Are was impressive in the Caulfield Cup, leading in the straight before being one of the few runners to hang onto the likes of winner Without A Fight and stablemate, and last year's Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip.
He said there was some confidence that Right You Are could be a sneaky chance, despite the form of last year's winner, the Caulfield Cup champion and international raider Vauban.
"You hope that stepping up to the two miles might bring a bit of improvement to him, he ran well in the Caulfield Cup, I definitely see him as a top 10 chance, even a place chance, he'll be in the mix.
"It was a tough run race in the Caulfield Cup and he was up to it all the way. He's improving this preparation. I don't think he'll have any issues with the dryer ground, that'll be the least of our worries."
For Allen this will be his fourth Cup ride, but his first gallop on board Right You Are.
The horse has been ridden by Ben Allen, Dean Yendall and Michael Dee this campaign, while Mark Zahra and Ben Melham are among other hoops to have taken the ride in recent months.
"With the weight restrictions, there were a few that couldn't make the weight. I think Ben Allen would have struggled to make the weight, Mark Zahra already had a ride, I was lucky enough be in the right sport at the right time, I've ridden a few winners for the owners before."
Maher and Eustace will have five runners in the Melbourne Cup including Allen's mount, Gold Trip, comeback story Ashrun, Future History and last week's Bendigo Cup winner Interpretation.
"They have a big team of horses and they are always there in these big staying races," Allen said. "Their horses keep stepping up in these races, hopefully for me, they can pull off a bit of a shock with this one, he may not be the biggest name of their runners, but he's got a chance."
Allen rates the three favourites as the obvious selections for the race, including the international champ Vauban.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Vauban is a bit of the unknown, I've been very impressed with him, but you never know how they will perform," he said. "The top three certainly the main chances.
While of Irish descent, Allen said to win a Melbourne Cup would be a pinnacle in his career.
"It's the pinnacle of Australian racing," he said. "Not growing up here, the Melbourne Cup was the one race in Australia that I'd heard of as a kid, it's certainly the one race I'd love to win the most."
It was the Irish that turned the Melbourne Cup into an international event with trainer Dermot Weld trained Vintage Crop in 1993 and Media Puzzle 2002. While Allen never had an association with Weld, he said there was no doubt he had played a role in lifting the profile of Irish racing and that of the Melbourne Cup.
"When I was a boy in racing, you would always follow the Irish horses that would come out over the years," he said. "It was certainly the one race I would always follow before I got here."
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.