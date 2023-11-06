A 28-year-old man who continued to drive unlicensed, has avoided a jail term.
Ballarat man, Justin Green, faced Ballarat Magistrates Court on Monday, November 6 over two instances of driving without a licence and also speeding.
The court heard how Green was now facing his sixth and seventh charge of driving unlicensed.
On June 29, 2023, Green was caught speeding on the Western Freeway, doing 132k/h in the 110km/h zone.
Police pulled Green over and found his licence was suspended in March 2022 - he also had no p-plates visible despite being a probationary driver.
The second instance was at 5.45am on August 22 on Skipton Street.
Police stopped the car because the registration plates on the car did not match the registration data and again found Green driving while on a suspended licence.
For the June offence, Green said he was late to an ultrasound appointment for his first child.
At the time of the August incident Green was on his way to work. He told police he wasn't running late and had no excuse.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Magistrate Ron Saines was unimpressed with the man's behaviour.
"Is getting to work more important than community safety?" he asked the accused.
Magistrates Saines also said imprisonment was "within sentencing range" given the repeated driving offences.
Magistrate Saines ordered Green to pay $2,600 in fines.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.