Gravy Spot brawler slapped with massive fine

Two years after a late Friday night brawl, a 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing fear in the community.
On August 20, 2021, police attended a fight in the middle of Lydiard Street at 11.30pm, where two other men were arguing outside of Gravy Spot, pushing each other.
When a police car attended, one man was leaving the area when Jake McCumber started punching him in the head.
McCumber was sprayed with OC foam by a police officer which the court heard had "limited effectiveness".
An officer then used their taser, which stopped McCumber.
Another man then started to hit McCumber, who was then hit with OC foam, then tasered, which was "partially effective".
McCumber was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital to be checked before being taken to the police station.
In court, the police prosecutor said the incident would have been "out of control" for officers to use OC spray.
McCumber pleaded guilty to one charge of affray, which is causing fear in the community, and public drunkenness.
Magistrate Ron Saines said the area was well known for people going out.
"They should do so without being afraid of what could happen to them." he said.
"You'd had way to much to drink that Friday night."
Mr Saines said given the man had failed to pay previous fines and didn't answer for bail, he would risk being left in custody.
He ordered McCumber to pay $3000 in fines.
"If you don't pay those fines, you can expect jail time," Mr Saines said.
"Any violence of this nature again, you'll serve an imprisonment term."
