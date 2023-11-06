The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Buninyong theatre company to preform French classic Les Liaisons Dangereuses

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 6 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Decadence and debauchery will be on display in Buninyong on Friday, November 10, as the town's theatre company present their adaption of a pre-revolutionary French classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.