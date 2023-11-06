The Courier
Art Gallery of Ballarat's Olsen restoration on display

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 6 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:24pm
RESTORATION works for a popular Ballarat-held John Olsen ceiling work is underway in the performative spirit by which the beloved artist created it - on show.

