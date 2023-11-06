RESTORATION works for a popular Ballarat-held John Olsen ceiling work is underway in the performative spirit by which the beloved artist created it - on show.
Painting conservator Catherine Nunn has been carefully restoring on Olsen's Summer in the you beaut country 2 as part of a week long exhibition in Art Gallery of Ballarat, allowing gallery visitors the chance to talk with her while she works.
For Olsen, his painting was carried out in the dining room of avid art collectors Pat Allen (an expat Australian pilot), and his English artist wife Penny Colman. He stayed with them for five months in their Kensington home in London while undertaking the ceiling adornment.
Olsen's Summer in the you beaut country 2 has not been on display in the gallery fore more than 40 years.
This rediscovering coincides with the Gallery's Significant Others exhibition which is exploring relationships bringing about artistic talent.
Nunn has been working on the seven-piece polyptych in segments. Her preparation has involved getting to know Olsen's work intricately: the context and history of their piece; technique and material (including the house paint background and masking taped edges); and, how Olsen would have worked.
She must not go-over original paint, only fill in the gaps and carefully bring the work back to its full glory.
All under the eyes of visitors.
"I'm not often on display," Nunn said. "I've worked in churches on wall paintings but this is different.
"I just get focused on what I'm doing and have a nice chat to people as I go."
The Melbourne-based Nunn will be working in the Gallery each day, including Melbourne Cup Day, until Friday to ensure the mural is set to be displayed on trestles, alongside a portrait of Penny Allen by Roy de Maistre from Saturday, November 11.
Art Gallery of Ballarat director Louise Tegart said this was a fitting tribute for Olsen, who died earlier this year, aged 95, and the performative aspect also gave visitors a close up look into a hidden part of the industry.
"Conservators usually work by themselves - Catherine is usually in a home studio - but we felt having Catherine doing it lived tied back into the painting's original concept. John would have been doing this in a home with people watching," Ms Tegart said.
"[Olsen] is a legend, known for depicting Australian lands and a bright and joyful style.
"He was generous of his time with generations of younger artists coming through and was still doing that into his 90s.
"...Conservation can be time consuming and expensive. In this exhibition we get the opportunity to tell that story."
The Gallery is seeking a permanent place in its spaces to exhibit the full Olsen piece once the Significant Others exhibition is finished.
Olsen's Summer in the you beaut country 2, painted in 1965, has been inspired by the robust Australian vernacular and "a corruption of the word beautiful".
The first iteration, Summer in the you beaut country (1962), was commissioned by art dealer Frank McDonald, a friend of the Allens, for his home in Woollahra, Sydney. This work is now in National Gallery of Victoria collection.
Olsen painted several ceiling artworks in his lifetime, four of which are now in public collections - including two in Newcastle Art Gallery.
