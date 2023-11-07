Hepburn adds more VNL talent and national representative

Hepburn has recruited a national representative and second VNL player for the 2024 Central Highlands Netball League A grade season.
Emma Winfield joins the Burras via Melbourne University Lightning in the Victorian Netball League.
Winfield has been part of the state development pathway programs since under-13s, also earning selection in under-15 and under-17 squads.
She represented Victoria and Australia at under-17 level and is now vying for selection in next year's Victoria under-19 team.
Hepburn coach Gary Cooke said Winfield was incredibly versatile as a dynamic goaler and also speedy mid-court player.
He said playing in multiple positions and shooting under pressure took incredible skill and Winfield was the perfect high performance athlete who could do that.
Cooke said she would add an enormous amount of experience and knowledge to the Burras.
Winfield, speaking when selected in the state under-17 team, said she loved goal attack because she enjoyed the impact the position could have on a game.
"The flexibility of goal attack has made me love the position more because you do a bit of everything. You have to be able to feed correctly to the goal shooter, can put some shots up and you have space to run on the court."
Winfield plays in Melbourne Uni's VNL premiership and under-19 divisions.
She joins Victorian under-19 captain Grace Markovic as marquee recruits for Hepburn.
Markovic, who played with Darley in the Ballarat league this year, is also a Melbourne Uni player in the VNL.
Cooke has returned to Hepburn after two seasons with Castlemaine and is building a team he hopes can return to CHNL finals.
The Burras did not win a game in 2002, but climbed to 11th this year with five wins.
He said as well as strengthening the A grade team, the arrival of high-end recruits would have a flow-on effect through the whole netball program.
The CHFL/CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 13.
