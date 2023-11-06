The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Daylesford's Victoria Park new venue for fatal crash vigil

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 6 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A community vigil will be held at the new venue of Daylesford's Victoria Park from 6pm Monday - i the wake of a runaway car accident which has killed five people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.