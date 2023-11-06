Fears for customers as banks set to cull hours

The Commonwealth Bank [CBA] will reduce in-person trading hours at one of the organisation's key Ballarat branches, putting members of the community who are already struggling to access the vital service under greater stress.
Ballarat West Commonwealth Bank, located near the corner of Sturt Street and Windermere Street, will reduce its in-person trading hours from 9:30am to 1pm from November 20, 2023.
It comes as access to banking services has become increasingly difficult, after more than 600 rural bank closures since 2017.
In a statement, the CBA confirmed it would be shortening trading hours as the outlet transitioned to a 'multi channel branch', where staff would switch to nationally based phone services from 2pm.
According to CBA, at the branch more than half of small business customers do their banking before 1pm, as do 60 per cent of senior customers.
Despite this, Ballarat City Senior Citizens vice president John Scannell said it was "very important" for banks to maintain accessible hours for elderly people who rely on face-to-face services.
He said most senior citizens use cash instead of relying on credit cards and internet banking, so having face-to-face contact was vital.
Many Ballarat senior citizens rely on the city's troubled bus network for transport, and Mr Scannell said this meant they were disproportionately affected by shorter business hours as they couldn't get around as efficiently as drivers.
"Unfortunately if people need to access buses and then get to the bank, that is really dependent on the timetable and the banking hours," he said.
"It [bank closures] does make it more difficult, I know that there was quite a problem when the post office closed down in Sebastopol, a lot of people were using the bank down there and have now had to go to other locations."
Ballarat West is one of 23 branches which will close during the afternoon to operate national phone line services from November 20.
Commonwealth Bank Daylesford will also be operating under the same reduced hours.
It is concerning and disheartening to see a decrease in services, especially from one of the four banks- City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson
Ballarat West branch manager Duncan Miller, in a statement said the transition to multi-channel services would allow them to continue supporting local customers, while learning new skills.
"We are proud to serve the local community and are here to help customers find easy and convenient banking solutions as they adjust to our new schedule," he said.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the decision was disappointing as there were members of the community who weren't comfortable with accessing online services.
"It is concerning and disheartening to see a decrease in services, especially from one of the four banks," he said.
REGIONAL BANK CLOSURES
In September, a Senate inquiry into rural bank closures heard from members of rural towns who had suffered after years of declining bank services.
Represetnatives from the big four banks told the inquiry the majority of customers were using online banking services, and CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said while the bank was committed to having the most branches in regional Australia, the cost of keeping them open was becoming unsustainable.
While CBA is reducing hours across multiple branches, the company has said it has paused all regional bank closures until the end of 2026.
