The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Run for a Cause 2023: Salazar family teams up for Christmas Appeal

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 6 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INITIALLY, Jess Salazar had trouble convincing his family to run with him - then he found the perfect event in their backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.