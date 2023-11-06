INITIALLY, Jess Salazar had trouble convincing his family to run with him - then he found the perfect event in their backyard.
The Lucas-based Salazar family is teaming up to get involved in Run For a Cause on November 19.
Mr Salazar is training up for the six-kilometre run with his 18-year-old son Jessan while his wife Josephine and daughter Julienne will be on course volunteering.
A recreational basketballer foremost, Mr Salazar said he has always enjoyed running and getting involved in big event also helped him to make a community impact.
All proceed from Run for a Cause entries will boost frontline welfare charities via The Ballarat Foundation-led Ballarat Christmas Appeal for the community's families most in need.
"It's good to have the whole family together and getting involved," Mr Salazar said.
"The best start anyone can take is that first step into action, even if starting with a walk or you can run-walk in the 6K."
Jessan can hardly wait to get out on course and test his game alongside his dad.
The Ballarat Clarendon College graduate said he had enjoyed trying out lots of different sports at school, such as volleyball, and running events such as Lap of the Lake helped spark his interest to take up more running.
"I've had good plans to run with friends [at school] and end up running by myself," Jessan said.
"If you're thinking about [the event], just do it."
The Salazar family said Lucas had great running facilities which will be showcased on the 12km course - and could be handy for training runs with about two weeks left to get a more more kilometres in the legs before event day.
Run for a Cause is this year offering new courses with an events precinct based near the Lucas Shopping Centre.
The six and 12km course will each feature a trail along Remembrance Drive to the Arch of Victory while the longer course will also feature a loop through Lucas, including a section of the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail.
There is also a one-kilometre children's dash.
Organisers hope the event will be a handy boost for the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal which launched on November 1 with another surge in demand for support amid the rising cost of living crisis.
The appeal directly supports the Ballarat region via the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul Society, Uniting Ballarat and Anglicare.
To get involved in Run for a Cause - as a participant or volunteer - visit ballaratfoundation.org.au.
