Feeling cost-of-living pressures? Cafs Ballarat wants to help

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 8 2023 - 7:30am
Ballarat-based community service organisation Cafs is throwing open its doors to all in the community struggling to make ends meet at its inaugural 'Bring in your Bills' day.

