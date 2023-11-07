Feeling cost-of-living pressures? Cafs Ballarat wants to help

Ballarat-based community service organisation Cafs is throwing open its doors to all in the community struggling to make ends meet at its inaugural 'Bring in your Bills' day.
On November 9, people experiencing hardship can bring in their bills, whether that be utilities, loans, rates or medical expenses, and get free and easy financial counselling from the financial services team at Cafs.
The event comes as the support organisation sees an uptick in the amount of people requesting their services in response to mounting cost-of-living pressures and interest rate rises.
"Making informed decisions is becoming increasingly difficult," Cafs financial counsellor Narelle Clark said
"Obviously we are seeing home borrowers who are starting to experience home loans that they can't repay, or can't repay without putting themselves into financial hardship.
"That kind of pressure on the budget sometimes leads people to find a way to unsecured credit to pay for things like basic living expenses, particularly buy now pay later."
The 'Bring in your Bills' concept was created to make seeking financial advice as easy and stigma-free as possible. All appointments will be confidential.
"There can be that stigma around approaching a community services program," Ms Clark said.
"We just hope that people feel more comfortable with having a conversation that way.
"It can be a more casual conversation but they can walk away with some really useful tools to manage that situation."
The service will be available from 10am to 2pm on November 9, with longer appointments available on the Cafs website.
It comes as Australia saw another interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day, to top off a year of mounting financial pressure on mortgages, rents and the costs of goods.
Ms Clark said support services in Ballarat like Cafs had seen the end result of this economic pressure - with a higher proportion of mortgage holders and workers coming forward to seek financial assistance.
"It is true that we are seeing more workers with home loans, more family people who would ordinarily be able to meet all of their financial commitments," she said.
"With inflation increasing, general cost of living and home loans increasing, they are just no longer able to.
"It is tipped them into a space where they can just no longer afford their typical living expenses."
She encouraged anyone feeling trapped with debt to come along to the day.
"We are aware that people coming into Christmas will be really starting to feel the pinch, finding it tougher than ever," she said.
"We just want people to feel that they are a bit empowered, and help them take control of their finances in the lead-up."
Cafs' Bring in your Bills day will be held at Parent Place Ballarat, 39 Sturt Street, from 10pm to 2pm on November 9. Longer appointments can also be made on Cafs website at cafs.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.