A 'major' wind farm consisting of up to 62 turbines and with the capability to power hundreds of thousands of homes has been proposed for an area west of Ballarat.
The proposed Moreton Hill Wind Farm is in the early phase of development, and will be located about 35 kilometres south west of the city.
In a statement, renewable energy company Squadron Energy said project development was underway for the wind farm, which would produce enough electricity to power about 260,000 homes and prevent almost 350,000 tonnes of emissions each year.
Squadron Energy's head of project development Alastair Smith said later in the year the project would be referred to the Victorian minister for planning to determine whether it required an environment effects statement.
"We are really excited to get the ball rolling on this major project that will bring benefits to the local community and will make a major contribution to our goals of a net zero future in Australia," Mr Smith said.
"We're committed to being a positive contributor to the communities where we work by sharing the benefits of our projects and supporting communities over the long term through a range of opportunities.
"Maximising investment in the regional economy is a priority, and we also actively encourage open and regular communication with all local stakeholders."
In the statement, Squadron Energy said they had commenced meetings with all landowners with dwellings close to the proposed site.
The proposed project will add to the growing number of wind farms in the Ballarat area.
In August 2023, further plans for the Nyaninyuk wind farm, located 12 kilometres west of Clunes, were released.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The Acciona Energia plan includes 58 turbines with heights from the ground to the tip of the blades of between 240 and 270 metres.
Earlier in 2023, construction started on the Golden Plains Wind Farm, which will see 122 turbines built east of Rokewood.
The turbines will set to be 230 metres tall, and the project will be Victoria's largest wind farm, with capabilities of generating enough energy to power more than 750,000 homes.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.