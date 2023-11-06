The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Squadron Energy's Moreton Hill Wind Farm proposed for 35km south west of Ballarat

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
November 6 2023 - 7:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 'major' wind farm consisting of up to 62 turbines and with the capability to power hundreds of thousands of homes has been proposed for an area west of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.