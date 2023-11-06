Firefighters tackle plantation blaze north of Daylesford

A grassfire in a pine plantation near Mount Franklin is not yet under control, with more firefighters being called in.
The fire, which started about 6am, is near Mount Franklin Road.
A community information message from VicEmergency states there is no immediate threat to the community, and no action is required.
Smoke may be visible nearby, and access to Mount Franklin Road is limited.
A top of 29 degrees is forecast for Ballarat on Tuesday, with a potential afternoon storm.
Remember to download the VicEmergency app for the most up-to-date information from authorities, or keep an eye on the interactive map online.
