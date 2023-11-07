Ballarat-born cancer researcher returns to inspire a new generation

As a student at Mount Clear College, Misty Jenkins never dreamed she would one day be a professor leading a brain cancer centre, talking to celebrities and politicians, publishing scientific papers, graduating PhD students and heading a program that is "genuinely making a difference" toward curing brain cancer.
It's a seemingly exhausting list and one that has the potential to change and save thousands of lives.
The world-leading cancer immunologist counts inspiring young students, in particular young girls and young Indigenous people, as among her important roles.
Associate Professor Jenkins heads the Brain Cancer Immunotherapy Laboratory at the world-renowned Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in Melbourne, is co-head of research strategy at the The Brain Cancer Centre, and on Thursday, November 9, returns to Ballarat to present the 2023 Sir Albert Coates Oration at Federation University.
"You can't be what you can't see and that's why it's really important for me to always give back to Ballarat," she said.
"I went to Mount Clear College, no fancy private school, and I was first in my family to attend university. My parents left school at 14 and I want other kids in that situation, whether it's coming from a low socio-economic background or growing up in regional Victoria, to know they have all the opportunities education can provide.
"I want to inspire the next generation to dream big."
Dr Jenkins has been dreaming big for years - dreaming to find a cure for brain cancer.
Her interest in particular is immunotherapy, or priming the immune system to kill cancer cells, and Dr Jenkins and her laboratory team at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute are on the cusp of clinical trials to translate their findings into treatment.
Brain cancer kills more people under 40 than any other cancer, and is the biggest killer of children.
"More children get leukemia but more die of brain cancer," Dr Jenkins said.
"Adults with a diagnosis of glioblastoma are basically dead in 18 months. There have been no new treatments for decades."
The survival rate for brain cancer has barely changed over the past 30 years, with 80 per cent of people diagnosed losing their lives to the disease within five years.
Dr Jenkins will tell the audience at the Sir Albert Coates Oration that her team are now curing brain cancer in mice, and looking to translate that into humans.
She will also talk about the importance of philanthropy and vital funding for medical research.
"Brain cancer is relatively rare compared to other cancers like breast and colon cancer - it's unknown and no one talks about it or understands how deadly and devastating it is which is reflected in it being left off research funding," Dr Jenkins said.
"Breast cancer is a good example. It's something so common and everyone knows someone who has had breast cancer. The community and philanthropic support for those charity organisations and funding medical research delivers direct benefit ... and outcomes for patients with breast cancer and now it is not a death sentence."
Dr Jenkins and her lab received funding several years ago through Carrie's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, founded by media personality Carrie Bickmore following the death of her husband Greg after a 10 year battle with brain cancer.
Following the success of that first project, the two organisations continued to collaborate leading to a $40 million investment to create The Brain Cancer Centre as a partnership between CB4BC, WEHI and supported by the Victorian Government.
Dr Jenkins said COVID, and the race to develop vaccines to fight the virus, had put a focus on the urgency of investment and research into diseases.
"There's is probably a little bit more awareness and understanding through the pandemic, when the whole world was waiting on COVID vaccines, if you throw money at it and make it happen ... then amazing things can happen.
"I want to see the same sense of urgency and investment for brain cancer."
Federation University's annual Sir Albert Coates Oration, delivered in association with the Albert Coates Memorial Trust, commemorates the life and achievements of revered Ballarat figure Sir Albert Coates, who was born in 1895 at Mt Pleasant and went on to become one of Australia's top surgeons and a pioneer in neurosurgery.
"We are privileged to have someone with Misty's experience and knowledge in immunology share their insight and reveal the latest developments in immune-targeted therapies. I warmly invite the Ballarat community to attend this event and hear from one of Australia's leading voices on medical research," Federation University vice chancellor Prof Duncan Bentley said.
Dr Jenkins' address "The power of the immune system: From humble beginnings to personalised approaches to treating cancer" is free and will take place on Thursday, November 9, from 6pm at the university's Mt Helen Campus. Tickets from www.federation.edu.au/albertcoatesoration.
