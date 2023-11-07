Daylesford victims named, community rallies

Hundreds of people have gathered at Victoria Park Daylesford to reflect on the state's worst road accident this year.
Five people died on Sunday night when at 6.07pm a BMW ploughed through a public park in Albert Street which also acted as a beer garden.
The dead have been named as 38-year-old Tarneit man Vivek Bhatia, his son 11, Point Cook man Jatin Chugh 30, his partner Pratibha Sharma 44 and her daughter Anvi nine.
Six people remain in hospital - all in stable conditions - including the 66-year-old Mount Macedon driver who police expect to interview on Tuesday.
An 11-month old Cockatoo boy taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) has since been transferred to the Royal Children's Hospital. Police said on Monday his mother was uninjured in the crash.
Monday night's hastily arranged vigil switched venues at the eleventh hour to Victoria Park, where police and other emergency services addressed the crowd.
Also there were local MPs Mary-Anne Thomas (Macedon State Labor MP) and federal Ballarat MP Catherine King.
People hugged, lit candles and brought flowers.
Hundreds of other flowers had been laid through the day at a statue in the park where the tragedy unfolded. It depicts children riding on a draughthorse and was inspired by a C J Dennis poem.
Police said they were now investigating CCTV and had already done a reconstruction of the accident scene.
