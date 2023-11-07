The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Daylesford victims named, community rallies

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people have gathered at Victoria Park Daylesford to reflect on the state's worst road accident this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.