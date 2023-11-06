Fire destroys house, car in bushland south of Ballarat

A house fire has been brought under control south of Ballarat close to bushland, with roads closed and smoke visible.
Emergency services were called to the fire at Swamp Road in Dereel about 9.45am, with 10 fire crews attending from across the district.
It's understood the fire started in a bungalow on the property, spreading to a nearby vehicle.
Both were destroyed.
The structure is understood to be near the CFA station in Dereel, just off the Colac-Ballarat Road.
The cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage.
The message notes there is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
VicEmergency cautioned smoke will be visible nearby, and Swamp Road will be closed while the scene is cleaned up.
Remember to download the VicEmergency app for the most up-to-date information from authorities, or keep an eye on the interactive map online.
