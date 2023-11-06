The Courier
Fire destroys house, car in bushland south of Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 10:45am
A house fire has been brought under control south of Ballarat close to bushland, with roads closed and smoke visible.

