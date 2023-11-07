CHFL: Clunes recruits journeyman from MCDFNL

Clunes has again looked to the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League in its recruiting campaign.
Jacob Dyer from Royal Park has followed former Maryborough Rovers coach Joel Radlof to the Magpies after the two MCDFNL clubs merged to form the Maryborough Giants.
An experienced half back, Dyer is much travelled, having also played in Canberra and the Riverina in southern NSW.
He played his juniors with Newstead before moving to Carisbrook and staying there as an established senior player until 2016.
Dyer moved to Gungahlin in AFL Canberra for one season and then to Ganmain Grong Grong Matong in the Riverina league and Hadfield in the Essendon District league for single seasons.
The one-year stays continued at Carisbrook in 2021, Doveton in the Southern league in 2022 and then Royal Park.
He also played odd games at Maryborough in the Bendigo league and with VAFA club Albert Park.
Clunes, which finished 12th with five wins last season and is again being coached by Luke Davidson, is planning to use Dyer as an attacking defender.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.