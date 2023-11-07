McEvoy 2yos quinella Maribyrnong Plate on Cup Day

Ballarat trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy have added to their already impressive record in the $200,000 Maribyrnong Plate, 1000m, with a quinella in the two-year-old feature.
Dublin Down ($11) edged out stablemate Blue Stratum ($3.90) at Flemington on Tuesday.
The stable has now won three of the past eight editions of the group 3, with Tony McEvoy saluting with Aspect in 2016 and Shining Gem in 2017.
Calvin McEvoy told racing.com that it was an exciting result for the stable.
"Well done to all the team. It's a job to get these two-year-olds up and running, and (for them) to handle an occasion like today, both colts handled it beautifully."
McEvoy said with race experience Dublin Down had proved too smart.
Dublin Down had had two starts, while Blue Stratum was on debut.
Each ran up on the pace down the straight, with Blue Stratum taking the lead before being caught in the last few strides by Dublin Down.
Dublin Down cost $370,000 at the Magic Millions yearling sales, purchased by McEvoy Mitchell Racing and Belmont Bloodstock Agency, and has now earned $130,000.
McEvoy Mitchell Racing, First Light Racing and Belmont Bloodstock Agency combined to outlay $130,000 Blue Stratum at an Inglis yearling sale.
"We go to the sales and put our neck on the line like everyone. These two are going to get better."
He said Dublin Down was shaping up as a potential guineas horse for next season.
THE Phillips Stokes duo of Lyrical Lad and Tobaysure head the weights for the $40,000 Ballan Cup, 1512m, at Geelong on Saturday.
Lyrical Lad has been given 62.5kg and Tobaysure 62kg at the top of the 48 nominations for the Ballan Jockey Club feature.
The Archie Alexander-trained Crackerjack Prince is next with 60.5kg ahead of Ruling from the Ciaron Maher/David Eustace barn and Independent Road each on 60kg. Ruling is engaged in Wednesday's $125,000 Kyneton Cup.
