Ballarat woman busted 50kmh over the limit on Midland Highway

A Winter Valley woman has lost her car for 30 days after she was caught allegedly driving at 50kmh over the speed limit on the Midland Highway at Bannockburn.
Highway Patrol officers intercepted the 28-year-old about 9.45am on Friday, November 3, when they allege the woman was driving at 150kmh in a 100kmh zone.
She told officers she was running late for work.
"Her car was impounded with towing costs of $1425," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"She is expected to be charged on summons with exceed speed and speed dangerous traffic offences."
It comes as police flood Victorian roads for Operation Furlong, with officers conducting roadside breath and drug tests during the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
Police have also been seen around Ballarat and its outskirts conducting random breath tests.
The weekend has already been marred by a tragic crash in Daylesford which killed five people on Sunday, November 5, where a car crashed through the beer garden of Daylesford's Royal Hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.