Ballarat woman busted 50kmh over the limit on Midland Highway

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
A Winter Valley woman has lost her car for 30 days after she was caught allegedly driving at 50kmh over the speed limit on the Midland Highway at Bannockburn.

