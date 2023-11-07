Freedman family further stamps name on Melbourne Cup

Imported stayer Without A Fight has achieved what only 11 were able to do before him - complete the Caulfield-Melbourne Cups double in the same season.
Without A Fight trounced his rivals in the $8.4m Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday.
As well as racing himself in a special place in Australian racing history, the seven-year-old also added to Freedman family's great record in the race.
While it was the first Melbourne Cup victory for the father and son training partnership of Anthony and Sam Freedman, it continued a family tradition.
Originally from NSW, the Freedman family has become racing royalty through the deeds of brothers Lee, Richard, Anthony and Michael since the 1980s - firstly under the banner of Freedman Racing and then in other various forms.
Without A Fight gives the family a combined total of six Melbourne Cups.
For jockey Mark Zahra, Without A Fight's two-length win also gave him the Caulfield-Melbourne Cups double as well as back-to-back Melbourne Cups after winning on Gold Trip last year.
Gold Trip finished 17th this time for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
Comeback galloper Ashrun was the best of their five runners in fourth.
Ballarat jockey John Allen's mount Right You Are was pulled up.
Maher said Right You Are have suffered from heat, but recovered well.
WHERE THEY FINISHED
1 WITHOUT A FIGHT (Mark Zahra) 56.5kg
2 SOULCOMBE (Joao Moreira) 53.5kg
3 SHERAZ (Beau Mertens) 51.5kg
Then followed (in order): Ashrun, Daqiansweet Junior, Interpretation, Absurde, True Marvel, Vow And Declare, Military Mission, Okita Soushi, More Felons, Lastotchka, Vauban, Future History, Breakup, Gold Trip, Virtuous Circle, Serpentine, Kalapour, Alenquer, Magical Lagoon (last), Right You Are failed to finish.
