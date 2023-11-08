Specialist School seniors organise Farm Fest fun for all

The work of Ballarat Specialist School's year 12 students has come to a successful culmination as students, friends, family and the public enjoyed the first Farm Fest at the school's Invermay Park farm campus.
Year 12 students studying the Victorian Pathway Certificate organised the four-hour event which included market stalls selling hand-made goods and items, food, musical performances, art and more.
Ballarat Specialist School farm campus principal Mathew Gannon said organisation of the event helped tie together many of the subjects the students had been studying throughout the year.
"The Victorian Pathway Certificate curriculum is so open-ended it can be tailored to the organisation so we have combined literacy and numeracy, work related skills and the personal development side of things to prepare an event," Mr Gannon said.
Students had worked throughout the year to create stocks of goods to sell including key chains, badges, tie-dye T-shirts, and other knick-knacks.
VET music students performed to the crowds, with their gigs counting as assessments in performance, event organisation and introductions, and VET hospitality students sold their delicious creations to visitors.
External stallholders including the Western Bulldogs, Ballarat Miners, a petting zoo, and others were also present.
