Author Liam Abery hopes more diverse writers will follow in his footsteps

After being inspired by a friend's writing, first-time author Liam Abery decided he would attempt to publish a book of his own, as a way of giving back to his community.
Mr Abery, 29, has since written and illustrated his children's story 'Letters to Santa', which he launched at the Regent Theatre on Friday November 3.
"I wanted to do something for my community," he said.
"My friend wrote a book, and then a couple of weeks or months later I said, 'you know what, let's write a book', so I started to write and here I am."
'Letters to Santa', is a children's Christmas story which Mr Abery hopes will be a perfect tale for families to read together during the holiday season.
He said early sales had been strong, as a box-and-a-half of books were bought on the night of its release.
"I enjoyed every moment of it [writing the book], last Friday night I think everyone loved it, I did a reading of my book, and now people still love it and they want orders, so here I am," he said.
Mr Abery, who has cerebral palsy, said writing and publishing your own work can be a difficult process to navigate, but he hoped more people with disabilities would follow in his footsteps as it was important to have representation from a greater diversity of authors.
"I think we need to have more people with disabilities writing books," he said.
"I'm happy to help them [people with disabilities], because I've written my book and now I can teach someone who has a disability to do it."
As well as writing, Mr Abery also drew all the illustrations in 'Letters for Santa' on an iPad.
It's perhaps unsurprising the self-described "workaholic" took on the entire project on his own.
"I'm a student, I'm an artist, I'm a jack of all trades," he said.
The 29-year-old, who loves creative outlets, is now setting his sights on future projects.
"I'm doing something new next year, I'm going back to studying part time, so I can do performing arts," he said.
"Hopefully [I can also] make a book again next year, because it's been a success to be honest."
Mr Abery is distributing the book himself. He said people would be able to buy copies on platforms like Facebook marketplace for $20 each.
