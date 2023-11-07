Ballarat region hit by hailstorm, severe thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Ballarat region, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding "over the next several hours".
The warning was issued at 7.47pm on Tuesday evening, after the region was hit by a hailstorm less than an hour earlier.
Ballarat's SES volunteers have been called to a number of requests for help after the hail hit just after 7pm.
Rain and hail was reported across in suburbs including Alfredton, Delacombe and Ballarat North.
There are also reports of flooding on several roads in the city including Wiltshire Lane, Delacombe and Sutton Street.
The city reached a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees at 5.30pm, and dropped nearly eight degrees in two hours.
The warm weather will continue on Wednesday, with a top of 27 degrees forecast. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather bureau.
Thursday is forecast for a top of 23 degrees while Friday will be the best day with a sunny top of 30 degrees.
