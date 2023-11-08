Track repairs on course for Friday night meeting to go ahead

Ballarat and District Trotting Club is confident storm damage to its track will be repaired in time for a race meeting scheduled for Friday night to go ahead.
Heavy rain on Tuesday night washed away the surface of the Bray Raceway circuit in the heart of Redan, stripping it back to its base.
Club chief executive officer Paul Rowse said as long as there was no repeat of those weather conditions over the next few days the track would be ready for racing.
Repairs and replacement of the surface material began early on Wednesday.
He said excess material was always retained on the outside fence of the track.
Rowse said in addition the club was fortunate to have a stockpile on site in readiness for a planned track refurbishment later this month, so there would be no shortage to get the job done.
The club's entertainment venue, The Flying Horse, also suffered water damage.
Rowse said the heavy rain and hail caused parts of the ceiling to leak, leading to the gaming area being evacuated and closed.
It remained closed on Wednesday morning to allow a clean-up to be completed.
The BDTC has an eight-race meeting on Friday night, with three-year-old pacing heats of the rich Breeders Crown Series featured.
