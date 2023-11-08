Asthma warning for region with more thunderstorms ahead

GRAMPIANS Public Health Unit is urging people to be prepared for an increased risk of asthma with storms forecast this afternoon and evening.
Victoria's health department has issued a moderate thunderstorm asthma warning for Wednesday, November 8, due to more likely storm activity ahead.
Grampians Public Health Unit has issued a reminder that storms can increase asthma symptoms.
Anyone who experiences asthma, even mild levels, should ensure they have their asthma plan in place.
Thunderstorm asthma can also affect people who do not typically experience asthma.
The combination of high grass pollen levels and thunderstorms with strong winds increases the chance that people may develop asthma symptoms over a short period of time.
Pollen counts for the Ballarat region on Wednesday, November 8 are extreme under the state's pollen monitoring system.
Today's forecast has a top of 26 degrees with showers and possible storms through the afternoon and evening.
Grampians Health Public Health Unit encourages people protect themselves and each other by:
If you are experiencing asthma symptoms for the first time, do not ignore them.
Call Nurse-On-Call on 1300 60 60 24 - for expert health information and advice (24 hours, seven days).
In an emergency, always call triple-zero.
