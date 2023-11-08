Businesses, home owners mop up after intense storms

Ballarat households and business are mopping up after two storms swept across the city on Tuesday night.
The first storm just after 7pm dumped large hail and torrential rain in a swathe across Lucas, Delacombe, Redan and surrounding areas with busy Latrobe Street resembling a winter wonderland after the intense hail.
A second storm about 8pm added to the chaos.
Gym goers at Playground Gym were forced to evacuate as water poured into the Latrobe Street building.
The Playground Gym owner Josh Driscoll said it was heartbreaking to watch water flooding into the three-year-old business both from above and up from the floor.
"We cleared out the gym then we just turned the power out and watched it unfold," he said.
"I think the gutters filled up with hailstones and the water had nowhere to go but inside."
When the storms subsided, much of the building was ankle-deep in water.
"Pretty much everything was underwater. We haven't tried any of the electrical stuff yet and I'm assuming a lot of the equipment will start to rust."
The gym's insurers were on site Tuesday morning to assess the damage with Mr Driscoll and other staff waiting for advice before starting a full clean-up.
"It's hard to watch ... it's hard to walk into (the gym) and see all your work unfurled. You know what road lies ahead with it and worry that people will go and sign up with other gyms, and we don't know the impact on the building so I'm not really sure how this situation will pan out."
Mr Driscoll owns another smaller gym Iron Oak in Mount Pleasant where Playground patrons will be able to work out while the next step for their gym is worked out.
Kylie Beaumont from neighbouring Kim and Kylie's Cafe on Latrobe received a call from the building landlord to let them know there was water through the cafe and the power was out because of the damage to the gym with whom they share a powerboard.
"Obviously there was no lights so we took torches. There was a bit of water in there but it was more so not having any power," she said.
They lost some stock in the fridges and were able to mop up the water and hope to reopen for business on Thursday.
While suburbs in the storm's path saw heavy rainfall, no rainfall was recorded in the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather station at Ballarat airport until a second storm saw 4.2mm fall between 8pm and 8.50pm.
The State Emergency Service received dozens of calls for help across Ballarat at the height of Tuesday night's storms and shortly after, with most callers reporting flooding or building damage.
A Victorian SES spokesperson said in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, the Ballarat SES unit received 70 requests for assistance including 42 flood-related incidents, 24 calls related to building damage and two trees down over roads and properties.
The most affected suburbs were Redan with 16 calls, Delacombe with 15, and Ballarat Central with 13 calls for assistance.
"This storm is a reminder to communities that early preparation is the best defence against storm damage. Tie down loose outdoor items which can become projectiles in strong winds, like trampolines and furniture," a spokesperson said.
"Given the likelihood of continued summer storms, our volunteers are asking Victorians to drive to conditions, to plan ahead, to download the VicEmergency app, and to set up a watch zone for their destination."
