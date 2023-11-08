The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Businesses, home owners mop up after intense storms

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated November 8 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat households and business are mopping up after two storms swept across the city on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.