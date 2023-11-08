The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

Hoppers land Cavendish mid

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 8 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cavendish premiership player Lachie Seed is making the move to CHFL club Rokewood-Corindhap next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.