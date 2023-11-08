Hoppers land Cavendish mid

Cavendish premiership player Lachie Seed is making the move to CHFL club Rokewood-Corindhap next season.
Seed is joining the Grasshoppers after the past two seasons with the Bloods in the South West District Football Netball League.
The inside midfielder played in Cavendish's 2022 drought-breaking premiership and in another grand final this year.
Seed played his early football in the east of Melbourne before bouncing around between Old Scotch in the VAFA, Geelong District league club Inverleigh and Kaniva-Leeor in the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara league, as well as Hampden league club Camperdown.
He moved to Glenthompson Dunkeld in the Mininera District league in 2018 before making his way to Cavendish in 2022.
Seed is being joined by mate and another former Old Scotch player Will Hamer.
He is switching to Rokewood-Corindhap after spending the later part of last season with Lancefield in the Riddell District league.
Seed and Hamer add to the off-season arrivals for the Grasshoppers of Redan's Tom Lamb as a defender and assistant coach and Buninyong key forward Caius Barrenger.
Zac Jenkins and Ryan Aikman are also returning after spending last season overseas.
The 2024 CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 13.
