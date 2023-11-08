Flemington date awaits Foxy Frida

Foxy Frida presses on with her spring campaign on Victoria Oaks Day at Flemington.
Ballarat trainer Andrew Noblet has his stable star engaged in the $350,000 Inglis Bracelet, 1600m, on Thursday.
It is a different Melbourne Cup Carnival target for the six-year-old this year.
She tackled the Matriarch Stakes on the Saturday in 2022 before going on to a fifth in the Ballarat Cup.
Foxy Frida took all before in the autumn, with the group 3 RA Lee at Morphettville and group 2 Magic Millions National Classic at Eagle Farm among three victories.
She has mixed up her form this preparation, but if she runs up to her best and can reproduce her third in the Caulfield Vase two starts ago
Foxy Frida is on the second line betting.
TONY and Calvin McEvoy are aiming to strike again at Flemington on Thursday.
After two-year-olds Dublin Down and Blue Stratum provided the Ballarat stable with a quinella in Tuesday's Maribyrnong Plate, it has six runners on Oaks Day.
Coco Sun is an outsider in the big one of the day, the group 1 $1m Kennedy Oaks, 2500m.
They also saddle up two-year-old filly Arabian Summer in the group 3 $200,000 Darley Ottawa Stakes, 1000m; Unusual Pearl in the $150,000 TCL Trophy, 1700m; Tommy in the $150,000 Good Friday Appeal Trophy, 2000m; and three-year-old fillies Bossy Nic and Hearty Of Glass in the group 3 Bachelors Red Roses Stakes, 1100m.
ASFOORA will face nine rivals in the group 1 $3m Darley Champions Sprint, 1200m, at Flemington on Saturday.
Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer has her coming off a win in the group 2 Schillaci at Caulfield on October 14.
Asfoora has the perfect record at Flemington - one start for a win.
She again meets Imperatriz, which she finished second to in the group 1 Moir two starts ago at The Valley.
