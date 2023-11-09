BFNL netball: Burra sees culture as key factor in recruiting

Sebastopol A grade netball coach Georgia Cann says a great club culture is drawing quality players to the Burras.
"It's a welcoming place to be.
"Players, netball and football, wanting to be part of it" she said.
Cann said a lot of work had gone into developing the culture and the outcome was players asking the club for opportunities.
Back as head coach after a season off, Cann said this had certainly been a factor in the recruiting of established A grade player Mackenzie Nicholson from Redan and an emerging Alice Kain from North Ballarat junior ranks.
She said each had prompted the moves - Nicholson looking for a fresh start in a different environment and Cain keen to develop her game at the top level.
"Both want to grow their game."
Cann said each would be a great asset to Sebastopol netball program.
Nicholson will slot into the team as a goaler and Kain in a defensive role.
The Nicholson family is not new to Sebastopol.
Her father is a former Burra player and captain.
Kain, who is still eligible for 19/unders, is from Terang-Mortlake in the Hampden league and boarder at Ballarat Grammar School.
Cann said she was most impressed by the mindset of Kain towards the gain.
"She wants to learn and have the opportunity to play A grade."
The arrival of Nicholson and Kain are important for Sebastopol, which will be without Libby Hutt and Matilda Pollard (pictured).
Hutt has been at the club since she was a youngster and captained the Burra A grade side last season. She is relocating to Queensland, where she will continue her studies.
Cann said Hutt would be missed, given the long involvement of her family at the club.
"It's sad to see her go."
Pollard is returning to her hometown Camperdown.
Cann said Sebastopol still has some work to do before finalising its player lists, with trials to come.
Sebastopol finished fourth on the A grade ladder this year with 12 wins. The Burra lost an elimination final to Redan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.