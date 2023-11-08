Teeing-off becomes a more vital driver in men's mental health support

A groundswell in support for a grassroots model in Ballarat tackling men's mental health is extending its reach to demand deeper in the state's west.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health has been walking with men for almost two years in navigating complex support systems to find the right fit for individual needs. This has been a response to the city's significantly and stubbornly high male suicide rates and had taken about two years in planning to launch.
Golf has become an annual fundraising drive in Ballarat and now communities in Donald, about two hours north-west from Ballarat, and Wimmera town Nhill have been exploring how they might get involved, starting with their own golfing tournaments.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health chairmanager Andrew McPherson said the organisation had always carefully plotted how it might grow to ensure no man had to spend time on a wait list for the hub's support.
An evolving board with five new directors from diverse skills backgrounds has allowed the organisation's strategy to allow for ways to effectively grow.
The annual Ballarat Men's Mental Health golf day at Ballarat Golf Club on Friday, November 10, again shapes as a much needed charity play.
"As an organisation we've continued to grow. We've had 125 people come through the service and still have about 20 to 25 men actively seeking support at any one time," Mr McPherson said.
"We've started to extend our services...the beauty of online services is that it doesn't matter if they're far away when we can help via phone or video calls."
Ballarat Men's Mental Health has built to 11 clinicians, male and female, to directly support men in their journey. The first three counselling sessions remain free.
Places on the green for the annual golf day are open here or for more details, visit ballaratmmh.com.au.
There is a pre-event barbecue and shotgun start at 1pm, followed by drinks in the clubrooms.
