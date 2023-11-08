Ballarat midweek pennant: Creswick keeps hold on top | all results, ladders

Creswick continues to be the pacesetter in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat midweek division one pennant.
Creswick remains the only unbeaten combination after comfortably accounting for Sebastopol by 15 shots in a round six encounter at Sebastopol on Wednesday.
The home team did manage to claim two points thanks to the efforts of the rink of Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch and John Hofstra, but overall the day belonged to Creswick.
Second-placed City Oval did narrow the gap to Creswick by two points after clean-sweeping a struggling BMS by a massive 56 shots, but is still 11 points adrift.
Midlands and Learmonth enjoyed a great battle.
Midlands took the honours by two shots despite Learmonth winning two rinks.
Janet Vincent, Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken and Gregory Plier were the difference for Midlands - dominating their contest 33-10.
This leaves Midlands and Learmonth with Webbcona on 56 points in a three-way battle for third and fourth.
Midlands is 34 shots up for the season to hold third ahead of Webbcona and Learmonth.
ALL RESULTS
CITY OVAL 93 (16) d BMS 37 (0)
Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Leigh McKenzie, Wayne Roberts 39 d Dianne Hampson, Henry Rose, Scott McLean, Kevin McLean 6
David Flintoft, Ian Robinson, Garry Powell, Chris Smith 32 d Brian Hickman, Alan Marini, Judith Lindsay, Michelle Tait 13
Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Elizabeth Kierce, Robert Edwards 22 d Ivan Annear, Lynette Bryce, Michael Jose, Robert Dickinson 18
VICTORIA 47 (2) lt WEBBCONA 58 (14)
Alexe Hamilton, Helene Stenning, Robert Walsh, Noel Verlinden 14 lt Brett Collins, Debbie Gorin, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 19
Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Barry Davis, Alan Dennis 17 d Jeffrey Grieve, Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Colin Young 15
Ron Saw, Bryan McGuigan, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 16 lt Joy Feltham, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson, Sarah Braybrook 24
MIDLANDS 61 (12) d LEARMONTH 49 (4)
Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Barry Wilson, Jacob Croft 12 lt Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, Gregory Ross, David Kelly 22
Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, Brian Croft 16 lt Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Johnson, William Rowe 17
Janet Vincent, Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier 33 d Sally Goldsmith, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 10
SEBASTOPOL 53 (2) lt CRESWICK 68 (14)
Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 24 d Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 20
Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Terry Bond 15 lt Elizabeth Hocking, Elise Bennett, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 25
Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Ian Hedger, Dave Cassells 14 lt Dale Chalmers, Dean Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Beth Huntley 23
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 40 (0) lt BUNINYONG 72 (16)
Meryl Holloway, Leonard Vincent, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 11 lt Leonie Donelly, Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 27
John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 14 lt Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 24
Ian Long, Margaret O'Meara, Tony) Gutteridge, William Wilkins 15 lt Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, Norman Hand, Keith Chapman 21
LADDER: CRESWICK 81 points, 140 per cent; CITY OVAL 70, 138.37; MIDLANDS 56, 112.98; WEBBBCONA 56, 105.02; LEARMONTH 56, 102.09; Buninyong 41, 103.24; Sebastopol 40, 91.05; Central Wendouree 30, 84.14; Victoria 27, 79.19; BMS 23, 68.52.
DAYLESFORD 60 (14) d INVERMAY 52 (2)
Gerald Coffey, Margaret Coffey, Kevin Gibson, Rose Marshall 16 lt Trevor Jones, Jason Gigliotti, Yvonne McDonald, Stephen Riley 22
Anne Bremner, Leon Hedwards, Dot Bull, Rodney Poxon 21 d Neale Murnane, Gwen Molloy, Bill Gull, John Moroney 20
Joy Silbereisen, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 23 d Jennifer Blower, James Nolan, Rod McDonald, John Macdonald 10
CLUNES 58 (14) d BEAUFORT 51 (2)
Howard Smith, Eileen Spong, Peter Brough, Alan Baird 17 d Liz Ryan, Ken Emmett, Les Pongho, Debbie Stanaway 14
Susan Boland, John Dellavedova, Valerie Jackson, John Young 13 lt Jennie Godfrey, Stuart Quixley, Keith Topp, Tony Ryan 27
Lawerence Judd, Rex Martin, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 28 d Moya Buncle, Carmel Milenkovic, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton 10
SMEATON 66 (16) d CITY OVAL 45 (0)
Peter Kersley, Beth Davidson, Robert McCrum, Laraine Toose 20 d Patricia Birch, Kenneth Nunn, Anne Madeley, Terry Grano 17
David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 22 d Betty Paton, Cheryl Magrath, Kathleen McKenzie, Edward (Eddie) Harman 11
Geoffrey Jenkin, Suzanne Lafranchi, Kevin Clohesy, Rhonda Armstrong 24 d Ian Edwards, Jeffrey Clack, Peter Muller, John Tansley 17
LINTON 77 (16) d MT XAVIER 35 (0)
James Steven Fraser, Adrian Graham, John Hetherington, Peter Shillington 18 d Doug Wilson, Faye Lamb, Elaine Edmiston, John Duggan 16
Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Karen Hall, Craig Grenfell 21 d Nancy Jackson, Phyllis Duggan, Leanne Jones, Colin Thompson 11
Lynette White, Phillip Blake, Glenn Landers, Roy Broughton 38 d David Alsop, Noelene Kennedy, Lana Bellingham, Norman Hughes 8
BUNINYONG 57 (4) lt SEBASTOPOL 60 (12)
Margaret Sultana, Joan Worth, Fay Tucker, Barbara Voigt 14 d Helen Sculley, Sean Bryce, John Symons, Mick McDonnell 13
Barry Mebbrey, Brenda Wynd, Yvonne Gamble, Yvonne Clark 14 lt Bob Jenkins, Margaret Russell, David Pratt, Joe Hayes 35
Julie Pobjoy, Chris Kruger, Sue Simmonds, Sandra Chapman 28 d Julie Brown, Elaine Pitts, Beryl Flynn, Peter Shaw 12
LADDER: LINTON 74, 176.89; SMEATON 70, 116.4; CLUNES 68, 122.67; MT XAVIER 58, 118.49; Sebastopol 48, 93.49; Daylesford 45, 112.11; Beaufort 39, 76.58; Invermay 38, 92.41; City Oval 26, 73.87; Buninyong 14, 60.74
BALLARAT NORTH 86 (16) d SEBASTOPOL 39 (0)
Jacki Metcalf, Darren Hemming, Leslie Ayres, Mick Brown 42 d Robin McGloin, Bill Faulkhead, Neil Brown, Brad Mahoney 13
Robert Norman, Bev Quick, George Atkins, Dave Anderton 23 d Gordon Crotty, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, David Parkinson 12
Bernadette Carter, Olive Gunnell, Garry Bowden, Scott Plater 21 d Stephen Martin, William Evans, Graham Wood, Hylton Tabb 14
MIDLANDS 52 (14) d VICTORIA 51 (2)
David Denham, Wilma Jenkins, Bobby Williamson, Wally Slocombe 18 d Ian Willowhite, Marlene Davis, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 17
Tony Briody, John Giblett, Daryl Sparkman, Paul Carlyle 15 tied with Albert Chapman, Tom Atkins, Graeme Buchanan, Lynn Slater 15
Maureen Goldsmith, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Neil Peoples 19 tied with Rhonda Chapman, George Pyke, Arthur David, Robert Chapman
SMEATON 62 (13) d CITY OVAL 51 (3)
John McColl, Robert Mizzeni, Helen Jenkin, Geoffrey Toose 20 lt Michael Nikolic, Judy Alexander, Charles Phillips, David O'Sullivan 21
Judy Lafranchi, Robyn Shaw, Barbara Adam, Winston Pickering 24 d Lynette Kelson, Rosemary Kinna, Ray Kinna, Maxwell Sargent 12
Joan Lafranchi, Jenny Tranter, Miriam Haines, Graeme Perry 18 tied with Anne Poulton, Pam Oxlade, James Fitzpatrick, Colin Gibson 18
BMS 81 (16) d DAYLESFORD 44 (0)
Bethel Ryan, Heather Harris, Jenny Meade, Craig Meade 19 d Mary Grace Provan, Carol Collins, William Hetherington, Ken Marshall 16
Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Neil Ellard, Ronald Walker 38 d Joan Field, Evelyn Young, Cheryl Teng, Darryl Grant 12
Barry Harris, Rosemaree Hickman, Sherryn Burge, Antonius Kuypers 24 d Janice Hendy, Marilyn Trevorrow, Halcyon Bell, Lois Hetherington 16
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 45 (2) lt WEBBCONA 53 (14)
Tony Milardovic, Carmel Mahony, Susanne Peters, Glenis Keilar 13 lt Ken Frost, Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Christine Squire 16
James Cowan, Brian Mahony, Carleen Bowers, Kathleen Cowan 12 lt Ann Gull, Ken Taylor, Pat Collins, Robert Rimmington 24
Sandra Middleton, Katrina Trounce, Lyn Maple, Elizabeth Liston 20 d Coral Crawford, Helen Williams, Raylene Worsley, Rod Barton 23
LADDER: CENTRAL WENDOUREE 67, 109.34; BMS 56, 119.85; BALLARAT NORTH 55, 121.65; WEBBCONA 54, 95.67; Smeaton 49, 100; Victoria 44, 110.89; Midlands 42, 91.25; Daylesford 42, 90.29; City Oval 41, 84.47; Sebastopol 30, 87.06
BUNINYONG 61 (14) d CENTRAL WENDOUREE 45 (2)
Helen Hovey, Peter Coulthard, Brian Simmonds, John Fox 19 d Anne Kelly, Carol Taylor, Elaine Dunstan, Peter Townsend 7
Thomas Lempriere, Morag Gallagher, John Jones, Thomas Gallagher 28 d Rita Strownix, Mary Townsend, Pam Gilbert, Ted Burke 15
Frank Sultana, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, Bill Bridges 14 lt Barbara Kinnersly, Gabrielle Keating, Jean Burt, Heather Snibson 25
MIDLANDS 46 (2) lt BALLARAT EAST 79 (14)
Bev Miles, Ron Hutchinson, Barry Trezise, Graeme Smith 10 lt Stephen Kay, Maxwell Walters, Maureen Peach, Craig Uthenwoldt 30
Kay Hunt, Dorothy Newey, Margaret Doyle, Peter Bond 21 d Russell Hateley, Catherine Phillips, Bill Moy, Tony Driscoll 15
Norman Newey, Rosina Bainbridge, Dorothy Denning, Ron Beaston 15 lt Frank Davey, Trevor Johnston, Dennis Radisich, Troy Dean 34
BUNGAREE 76 (14) d SEBASTOPOL 47 (2)
Lynette Ward, Sue Jellett, Graeme Jeffrey, Brian Jones 22 lt Rian Harris, Trish Lovell, Aileen Kerr, Barb Rowe 23
Lorraine Reed, Marita Toohey, Frank Hanrahan, Jacky Steenhuis 25 d Margaret Cassells, Merle Meadows, Di Wasley, Bonnie Simpson 12
Betty Wade, Bert Wade, Fay Toohey, Terrence Maher 29 d Di Tobin, Alison Harvey, Rita Page, Cec Deans 12
VICTORIA 55 (14) d MT XAVIER 51 (2)
John Ferris, John Macdonald, Kelvin Jarvis, Daryl Quinlan 22 d Dianne McKeegan, Allan Saunders, Pat Moran, Stephen Jones 17
Glenda Dodd, Benny Fernandes, Larry Walsh, Barry Macklin 12 lt Mary Kennedy, Helen Jones, Julie Moran, Darryl Boyd 21
Carole Bellingham, Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham, Robert Whitcher 21 d Joan Bourke, David Tuddenham, Deidre McRae, Kevin McKeegan 13
BALLAN 48 (2) lt CRESWICK 59 (14)
Irene Kennedy, Fia Kunigiskis, Rick Sloan, Grant Stirling 13 lt Ernest Robinson, Debbie Matthews, Phil Zelley, Eileen Franklin 22
David Martyn, Ed Dunn, Alan Love, Chris Love 20 d Ross Prictor, Carol Burt, Bruce Andrews, John Purcell 15
Lyn Dunn, Jan Conroy, Garry Webb, Peter O'Connell 15 lt Sigrid Glasspool, Judy Rieniets, Reg Rhook, Richard McCutcheon 22
LINTON 72 (16) d BALLARAT 39 (0)
Kate Breen, Desmond Symes, Kevin Offer, Margaret Phillips 27 d Bill Burge, Paul Sudholz, Kathryn Avery, Gwen Burge 11
Robin Amendola, Doug Hucker, Joy Weeden, Shirley Blomeley 25 d Michael Gallagher, Kaye Cornish, Bob Williamson 12
Colleen Wilson, Kristine Ross, Steve Sheppard, Terry Breen 20 d Marlene Tatchell, Janine Brownlee, Jill Davies, David Brownlee 16
SMEATON 90 (16) d LEARMONTH 36 (0)
Judith Slater, Beverley Shaw, Shane Slater, Robyn Bradshaw 30 d Ruth Davies, Jenny Redpath, Ian Martin, Pat Hunter 10
Des Dwyer, Carol McKay, Robin Cawthan, Bob Seamons 32 d Jenna Ab-Bruzzese, Peter McCarthy, William Dunn, Neil Bourke 17
Maxine Rousch, Gregory May, Keren May, Denis Sanford 28 d Trish McCarthy, Ian Pym, Roy Cassells, Neville Curtis 9
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 78, 146.67; SMEATON 70, 148.18; BUNGAREE 69, 138.15; LINTON 59, 134.01; Ballan 55, 124.02; Mt Xavier 54, 124.12; Victoria 90.12, 54; Creswick 54, 90.52; Midlands 42, 90.82; Learmonth 39, 72.73; Buninyong 38, 84/78; Central Wendouree 30, 83.5; Sebastopol 16, 62.29; Ballarat 14, 61.79
DIVISION 5
BEAUFORT 43 (14) d BALLARAT NORTH 22 (0)
Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Malcolm Murrell, Geoffrey Carson 22 d Maxwell Harrison, Greg Thomas, Roger Parker, David Douglas 8
Shirley Broadbent, Peter Milenkovic, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 21 d Jeff Gilchrist, Kevin Clarke, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 14
MIDLANDS 25 (0) lt VICTORIA 47 (14)
Noela Moore, Neil Hunt, Lennie Ray, Ron Higgins 10 lt Ineka Carter, Nicholas Reus, Helen Bryan, Alby Reus 21
Teresa Berry, Aileen Eyers, Robert Moore, Alan McKenna 15 lt Lee Taffe, John Cuthbert, Lindsay Johnson, Royston Bibey 26
WEBBCONA 33 (2) lt INVERMAY 42 (12)
Glenys Youlden, Jennifer Mackay, Sandra Horne, Ross McCallum 14 lt Leo Romeril, Tony Morrish, Heather Brennan, Helen Burzacott 22
Dorothy Harris, Robert Harris, Elizabeth McMurray, Peter Mackay 21 d Rebecca Huynh, Ruth Nunn, Norma Day, Robert Jones 20
BUNINYONG 59 (14) d BMS 21 (0)
Stuart Josephs, Druscilla Parker, Jan Forsyth, Terrence Gillett 38 d Graham Boak, Annette Daniels, Lindsay Clarke, Robert Widdison 5
Julie Lane,,Bernice Parnell, Rod Woodrow, Jack Forsyth 21 d Anthony Braybrook, Robert Daniels, Mark Walker, John Walker 16
CLUNES 49 (14) d BEAUFORT 36 (0)
Christine Allen, Barbara Millar, Patricia Rodda, Joshua Polson 24 d James Cameron, Megan Morris, Graeme Anthony 17
Jacob Ware, Dennis Twentyman, Danny Spong, David Reynolds 25 d Jo-Anne Crockett, Vivienne Drew, Ros Vowles, Edmond Morris 19
LADDER: INVERMAY 69, 124.84; BEAUFORT 53, 108.47; CLUNES 51, 99.41; CLUNES 51, 99.41; BALLARAT NORTH 49, 134.62; Victoria 49, 104.79; Midlands 42, 102.07; Beaufort 35, 102.55; Buninyong 35, 93.78; BMS 24, 72.61; Webbcona 13, 70.79
DIVISION 1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.