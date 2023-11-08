The Courier
Court

Skatepark confrontation leaves 38-year-old $1000 out of pocket

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 9 2023 - 5:00am
A 38-year-old man will need to pay a $1000 fine after an incident at a skatepark.

