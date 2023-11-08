Skatepark confrontation leaves 38-year-old $1000 out of pocket

A 38-year-old man will need to pay a $1000 fine after an incident at a skatepark.
On August 1, the man, along with his partner and two children, went to the Beaufort skatepark to confront people at the park at around 6pm.
It resulted in shouting and the accused pushing another man.
The victim said he was recording the incident and would call the police, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court was told at a hearing on Wednesday, November 8.
The accused's defence counsel said "terse words were exchanged" with a number of people at the skatepark, including one person with a shovel.
"There was a lot of yelling and pushing going on," defence counsel said.
The man was charged with affray, which is causing fear in others in a public place.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said while it was a fairly simple incident of just pushing, it did make people fearful.
She ordered the man to pay a $1000 fine without conviction.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said the man has a positive outlook ahead where he won't end back up in court.
