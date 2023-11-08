Get your caravan checked out before the holidays begin

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, now is the best time to make sure your caravan is ship-shape.
Police are urging drivers who are planning on heading out with caravans or trailers to check out the free Tow Right day this weekend.
Working with the team from Weigh Station, the free event will be held at the Delacombe Bunnings car park on Sunday, November 12 from 10am to 3pm, with demonstrations on how to safely and legally hook up caravans and trailers.
There will also be an event at the Albert Street car park in Bacchus Marsh on November 11.
Ballarat Highway Patrol's Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan said given the horrific number of deaths on the road in the past week, it was important for all drivers to take extra care.
"It's bringing it to the forefront of people's minds before the holidays, to make sure what they're towing meets regulations and they can have a safe holiday - we do not want a repeat of what's been going on lately," he said.
"It can be quite confusing getting tow weights, ball weights, or GDMs right, so this is to help people get their head around what they should be doing, and the capabilities of their vehicle.
"Police members will be on-site as well, you can check out our Highway Patrol vehicles there, and you're welcome to come and ask road safety questions."
More information is available online.
