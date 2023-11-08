The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Get your caravan checked out before the holidays begin

AF
By Alex Ford
November 9 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, now is the best time to make sure your caravan is ship-shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.