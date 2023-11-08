Piles of rubbish: push to change habits as landfill costs spiral

Council is warning ratepayers could foot the bill for more trucks and more workers if Ballarat's rubbish habits continue to fill up the city's landfill.
Almost $6 million dollars has been invested into the City of Ballarat's latest landfill cell, which at nearly 20,000 square metres is expected to be full in three years unless the tide of waste is stemmed.
Waste, one of the council's largest expenses, has been front-of-mind in recent weeks after council approved a major shake up to Ballarat's kerbside bin management, with a four-bin system planned for 2025.
Household waste will be picked up every fortnight, instead of weekly, prompting concern from some residents, while food and organic waste will become a weekly pick-up.
At the same time, the state government's container deposit collection scheme has come online, with residents able to get money back for bottles and cans set aside for recycling.
Both initiatives have an end goal of splitting Ballarat's waste streams and driving down the amount of general rubbish turning up at landfill - something City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said was crucial for the city in the next decade.
"We can build capacity into each cell by diverting food organics and green organics out of the landfill, (and) we will build much longer capacity into each cell as it comes online, saving ratepayers money at the end of the day," Cr Hudson said at the opening of the new cell at the Ballarat Regional Landfill on Wednesday.
The cell will be the 14th at the Smythesdale site, and will be able to hold 325,000 cubic metres of household waste.
The site will receive everything residents throw in their household waste bins, as well as waste from surrounding shires, and commercial and industrial waste.
More than 23,000 tonnes of waste from 50,000 homes was sent to the Smythesdale landfill site in the 2022/23 financial year.
City of Ballarat waste and environment executive Les Stokes said almost 40 per cent of the kerbside waste headed to the new cell would consist of food and organic waste.
When implemented, it is hoped the new four-bin system, which will separate organics from general rubbish will bring down some of the volumes heading to the site.
"If you are taking 40 per cent out of your red bin straight away, there is capacity for greater collection frequency," Mr Stokes said.
"There are other ways around society as well, in terms of people buying less, wasting less, designing out waste."
The City of Ballarat expects works to begin on another new cell at the landfill site in 2025, with the entire site expected to fill by 2040 at the current rate of waste turnover.
Mr Stokes said once full, it was unlikely the council would be able to get the necessary EPA approval for another landfill site - and would likely have to send the city's rubbish down the highway to the Melbourne Regional Landfill site in Ravenhall, at more expense to ratepayers.
"If we were just transitioning right now, you are then transporting your waste a significant distance, probably to Melbourne, to the MRL," Mr Stokes said.
"There would be costs for the logistical operations for us. We would see kerbside trucks leaving on their way out.
"If we start introducing a long haul to Melbourne, it would mean more trucks, more shifts. It would challenge us, and the cost to residents would be significant."
The Container Deposit Scheme, the four-bin system, and the council's focus on food and organic waste disposal are all policies under the auspices of the state government's Circular Economy 2030 initiative.
The plan looks to change the way the state handles rubbish, maximising the amount of goods recycled and reused, spearheaded by Recycling Victoria.
The state government announced a four-bin system roll-out in 2022, with local governments needing to decide the finer details, as well as footing the bill.
The state government has yet to release the draft document for standardisation of the four-bin system in Victoria despite an estimated release date of early to mid 2023.
Cr Hudson called for the state government to release the document, which would give the city more clarity in how to implement the oncoming four-bin system.
Currently the council is holding the fourth, purple glass bin pending the results of the container deposit scheme - Ballarat residents wanting to recycle glass must take it to drop-off sites scattered around the city.
"At the moment we are struggling to get the service standard data coming out of the state government, which is frustrating because this is state government policy that we are implementing at the moment," Cr Hudson said.
